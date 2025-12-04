ETV Bharat / state

'Mamata Will Face Same Fate As Grand Alliance Did In Bihar': BJP's West Bengal In-Charge Mangal Pandey

Regarding BJP's performance in the previous Assembly elections, Pandey said, the party won 78 seats but the seat-count alone is not important. "What is important is that the vote margin was only four percent. This time the situation has changed and people's support has shifted in favour of the BJP. We are going to win more seats in West Bengal than you might have ever expected," he claimed.

BJP West Bengal in-charge Pandey said after the victory in Bihar, it is now the turn of West Bengal as people there want change. "Waters of river Ganga have reached West Bengal, where people are eager to create a new Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned Bengal into a hub of infiltrators. The government has proven completely unsuccessful in stopping infiltration. Overall, the BJP can use infiltration as a major weapon in the elections. The Mamata government is betraying the public, youth are forced to migrate and law and order has collapsed. Officers in West Bengal are acting like TMC workers. Mamata Banerjee will face the same fate in West Bengal as the Grand Alliance did in Bihar," he said.

Patna: After winning the Bihar elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned its focus on West Bengal, where Assembly elections are just months away now. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming at securing a fourth term in 2026, the BJP is on full swing and has entrusted Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey to chalk out a strategy for victory.

Sharing plans to penetrate into south and central Bengal, which are considered as TMC strongholds, the Bihar minister said, "We were already strong in north Bengal and will win more seats this time. For south and central Bengal, we are going to establish a strong presence. A large number of BJP MLAs are expected to win from both regions. We have already started making inroads into Mamata Banerjee's stronghold".

Pandey, a popular BJP leader in Bihar, is known for his organisational capabilities. He said that Bihar BJP will play a major role in securing victory in West Bengal. The party's strategy and expertise that were used in Bihar elections will now be utilised for West Bengal, he added. A large number of BJP workers are deployed in Bengal and under Pandey's leadership, they will soon be marching to the neighbouring state.

Mangal Pandey with Samrat Choudhary, Dilip Jaiswal and Vijay Sinha (Mangal Pandey's X handle)

Pandey, elected as a member of the Legislative Council in 2012, served as the party's Bihar state president from 2013 to 2017. Later in 2017, the central leadership appointed him in charge of Himachal Pradesh, and it was during his tenure, that the BJP formed the government in Himachal Pradesh. Following his success in Himachal Pradesh, Pandey was appointed in charge of West Bengal on September 9, 2022.

BJP had sent Pandey to the Legislative Council thrice but in 2025, party directed him to contest from Siwan, his home district. By winning the Siwan Assembly seat by a margin of over 9,000 votes, he has proven his worth within the party.

Mangal Pandey at an election rally (Mangal Pandey's X handle)

On his victory in Siwan, Pandey said it was a victory of the people, who posed their trust in PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. "The people have approved the development work we have done in Bihar."

Pandey said NDA's landslide victory in Bihar was due to booth-level management and a similar model can be replicated in West Bengal. "Booth-level management will play a key role in West Bengal. We are a worker-based party, and all our workers are focusing on booth management. For the past several months, workers have been working day and night to strengthen the booth-level committees and you will see the results."

Mangal Pandey welcoming CM Nitish Kumar (Mangal Pandey's X handle)

Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee's protests against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Pandey said similar protests were held in Bihar by two princes, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who tried to gain power by misleading the common people.

"They (Rahul and Tejashwi) consistently provided incorrect figures. Not a single eligible voter's name was removed from the voter list in Bihar. Mamata Banerjee had been successful in West Bengal in the past. But now people are going to vote for development," Pandey said.

Pandey further claimed that PM Modi's women empowerment initiatives will see results in West Bengal. "Mamata Banerjee has realised that she is going to lose the election so is making baseless statements. We will prioritise the safety, respect and development of women. Thanks to women power, the BJP government will definitely be formed in West Bengal," he added.