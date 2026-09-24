ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Minister Defends Govt Over Action In Sexual Assault Cases

Patna: Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary has defended the state government in its response in the alleged sexual abuse cases in Samastipur and Jamui.

Following the Jamui incident, a video from Samastipur has gone viral, showing a minor being molested by miscreants while she was filming a social media reel.

Speaking on the Jamui and Samastipur incidents, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary remarked that the US is a far more developed nation than India, yet such incidents occur there too. "Where do incidents not happen? They occur in the US and Japan as well. Aren't incidents happening in the US? The government has no intention of shielding any criminal. What matters is the action being taken. Is the government not taking action? Women—half the population—and our young girls are aware of how swiftly the government acts. Their morale remains high."

The Minister said that for “any incident that occurs, a speedy trial will be conducted to ensure punishment.” “Neither the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, the President, nor I can guarantee that such incidents will not happen in the future. If incidents do occur, the guilty will be dealt with full force of law. This is a tradition established by Nitish Kumar, and we will continue to uphold it."