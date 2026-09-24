Bihar Minister Defends Govt Over Action In Sexual Assault Cases
Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary has said that sexual assault incidents happen in US as well which is a far more developed nation than India.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary has defended the state government in its response in the alleged sexual abuse cases in Samastipur and Jamui.
Following the Jamui incident, a video from Samastipur has gone viral, showing a minor being molested by miscreants while she was filming a social media reel.
Speaking on the Jamui and Samastipur incidents, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary remarked that the US is a far more developed nation than India, yet such incidents occur there too. "Where do incidents not happen? They occur in the US and Japan as well. Aren't incidents happening in the US? The government has no intention of shielding any criminal. What matters is the action being taken. Is the government not taking action? Women—half the population—and our young girls are aware of how swiftly the government acts. Their morale remains high."
The Minister said that for “any incident that occurs, a speedy trial will be conducted to ensure punishment.” “Neither the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister, the President, nor I can guarantee that such incidents will not happen in the future. If incidents do occur, the guilty will be dealt with full force of law. This is a tradition established by Nitish Kumar, and we will continue to uphold it."
Responding to the opposition's demand for the Chief Minister's resignation, Bihar Minister Choudhary said, "He [the CM] had stated that if such an incident occurred and we failed to take action, he would resign. However, no Chief Minister of a state, nor the President or Prime Minister of any country, can claim that incidents will cease from tomorrow onwards. Therefore, one must understand the intent behind the CM's words."
Meanwhile MP Shambhavi Choudhary has strongly condemned the Samastipur incident on the social media platform 'X'.
Shambhavi has made a request to the public to protect the identity of the victim. She has appealed against circulating videos on social media that reveal the girl's face. "We humbly request everyone not to circulate videos related to the incident on social media with the girl's face or identity. Protecting her identity and dignity is the responsibility of all of us. The police are also continuously working in this direction to ensure the girl's identity remains completely secure. The honor, safety, and dignity of every daughter of Samastipur is our responsibility," the MP said.
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