Bihar Govt Tells SC Minister Deepak Prakash Has Been Nominated As MLC, Asked To Produce Notification
The petitioner contends the alleged constitutional violation had already occurred, as the minister had failed to get elected within 6 months of his initial appointment.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bihar government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has been nominated to the state Legislative Council, and is therefore not barred from continuing in office. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Bihar government, contended before the bench that Prakash has taken the oath as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).
The Apex court was hearing a plea seeking to remove Prakash from the post of minister on the ground that he had not become a member of either House — Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) — within six months of his appointment as minister.
The Bihar government urged that the matter be closed, in view of the subsequent development. However, the petitioner opposed the plea. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the alleged constitutional violation had already occurred, and raised objections over the legality of the process adopted.
Asking the state to produce the notification, the bench adjourned the writ petition filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh. The matter is likely to be listed for further hearing on August 20.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sudeep Chandra submitted that the petition raises a pure question of constitutional law, concerning the interpretation and application of Article 164(4). It was argued that the minister was initially appointed on November 20, 2025, and, upon the expiry of six months without becoming a member of the state legislature, his appointment stood terminated by operation of law in view of the constitution bench judgment in S R Chaudhuri Vs State of Punjab.
On behalf of the petitioner, it was clarified that the respondent had only taken oath as an MLC and not a fresh oath as a minister. It was further submitted that in the absence of a fresh appointment as minister, the original ministerial appointment had already ceased upon the expiry of the constitutional period, and could not legally continue.
According to the petitioner, the petition raises an important constitutional question concerning the scope of Article 164(4), ministerial tenure, and the constitutional limitations on the continuation of a person in ministerial office after the expiry of the prescribed six-month period.
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