ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Tells SC Minister Deepak Prakash Has Been Nominated As MLC, Asked To Produce Notification

New Delhi: The Bihar government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has been nominated to the state Legislative Council, and is therefore not barred from continuing in office. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Bihar government, contended before the bench that Prakash has taken the oath as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

The Apex court was hearing a plea seeking to remove Prakash from the post of minister on the ground that he had not become a member of either House — Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) — within six months of his appointment as minister.

The Bihar government urged that the matter be closed, in view of the subsequent development. However, the petitioner opposed the plea. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the alleged constitutional violation had already occurred, and raised objections over the legality of the process adopted.