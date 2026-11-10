ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Migrant Worker Found Dead At Highway Construction Site In Uttar Pradesh

Kasganj Police gathering information from co-workers at the construction site ( ETV Bharat )

Kasganj: A 28-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Mathura-Bareilly highway construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saddam Hussain, was a resident of Bichla Khalwa in the Nautan police station area of Siwan district in Bihar and was engaged as a labourer by GR Infra, the infrastructure firm handling the highway expansion project.

Following the discovery of the body on Tuesday morning, a police team led by Jagdish Chandra, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Kasganj, arrived at the construction site to conduct an inspection and gather details. According to the deceased's brother and co-workers, Saddam had consumed alcohol on Monday night and went to sleep at around 10 pm.