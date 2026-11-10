Bihar Migrant Worker Found Dead At Highway Construction Site In Uttar Pradesh
The deceased hailed from Bihar's Siwan district and worked as a labourer at a highway construction site of GR Infra in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Kasganj: A 28-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Mathura-Bareilly highway construction site in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Saddam Hussain, was a resident of Bichla Khalwa in the Nautan police station area of Siwan district in Bihar and was engaged as a labourer by GR Infra, the infrastructure firm handling the highway expansion project.
Following the discovery of the body on Tuesday morning, a police team led by Jagdish Chandra, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Kasganj, arrived at the construction site to conduct an inspection and gather details.
According to the deceased's brother and co-workers, Saddam had consumed alcohol on Monday night and went to sleep at around 10 pm.
On Tuesday morning, his brother, Imauddin, attempted to wake him but he did not respond. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that Saddam had passed away. Subsequently, the company manager, Rajesh Upadhyay, notified the police.
SHO Jagdish Chandra said that a small cut mark was observed on the deceased's left foot, just above the big toe, appearing to be an insect bite. However, the exact circumstances and the cause of death will be confirmed only after the autopsy report arrives, the SHO added.
The police have completed the inquest proceedings and sent the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police are taking necessary action, the SHO added.
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