ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Migrant Couple Seeks Tamil Nadu Government’s Help for 6-Month-Old Son’s Heart Surgery

Chennai: A migrant couple from Bihar has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government for financial and medical assistance for the urgent surgery of their six-month-old son, who has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Raju, 24, a native of Bihar, works at a tea shop in the Ottiyambakkam-Arasankalani area of Chennai’s Sholinganallur constituency. He married Kavita Kumari, 20, last year. The couple has a six-month-old son, Shivans Kumar.

The infant was admitted to the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore after he fell ill. Following medical examinations, doctors reportedly informed the parents that the child had a hole in his heart and that his liver had shifted from its normal position.