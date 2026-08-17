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Bihar Migrant Couple Seeks Tamil Nadu Government’s Help for 6-Month-Old Son’s Heart Surgery

The infant was admitted to the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore after he fell ill.

Bihar Migrant Couple Seeks Tamil Nadu Government’s Help for 6-Month-Old Son’s Heart Surgery
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: A migrant couple from Bihar has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government for financial and medical assistance for the urgent surgery of their six-month-old son, who has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Raju, 24, a native of Bihar, works at a tea shop in the Ottiyambakkam-Arasankalani area of Chennai’s Sholinganallur constituency. He married Kavita Kumari, 20, last year. The couple has a six-month-old son, Shivans Kumar.

The infant was admitted to the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore after he fell ill. Following medical examinations, doctors reportedly informed the parents that the child had a hole in his heart and that his liver had shifted from its normal position.

The couple was reportedly shocked when they were told that the baby’s condition required immediate surgery to save his life. The parents submitted their Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) card at the Egmore Children’s Hospital. However, they were reportedly informed that it could take four to five months for the insurance card to be utilised at the hospital.

Raju has now appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and help secure immediate medical care for his son. He urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and the state Health Minister KG Arunraj to intervene and facilitate the child’s surgery under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

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MIGRANT COUPLE
CM VIJAY
TVK
TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT

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