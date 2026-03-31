Bihar Maulana Held For Making Derogatory Remarks Against UP CM's Mother
A case was filed by VHP's Ajit Pratap Singh for the comments Maulana Abdullah Salim made at a religious sermon during the month of Ramadan.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Bahraich: In a joint operation with the Bahraich police, the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) arrested a maulana on Tuesday from Bihar for making derogatory remarks against the mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has been brought to Bahraich for interrogation, police said.
Bahraich Kotwali Nagar police station officer in charge Narayan Dutt Mishra said the case had been registered on March 8 by Ajit Pratap Singh, the district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) legal cell, against Maulana Abdullah Salim. "Since then, the police and the UP STF have been making continuous efforts to take him into custody," he added.
Mishra said Salim is a resident of Bihar's Araria and had made derogatory remarks against the mother of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a religious sermon during the month of Ramadan. A video clip of the incident subsequently went viral across various social media platforms.
Following the incident, protests against the maulana erupted in several locations, and demands for his immediate arrest intensified. The authorities had been making persistent efforts to apprehend him, even as he constantly changed his location to evade arrest, Mishra said.
"Upon confirming his exact location, the joint team of UP STF and the Bahraich police travelled to Purnia to take the maulana into custody with the assistance of the local police," he added.
The police have also seized his car, Mishra said, adding that the accused underwent a medical examination at the Bahraich Medical College, and preparations are now underway to send him to jail.
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