ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Maulana Held For Making Derogatory Remarks Against UP CM's Mother

Bahraich: In a joint operation with the Bahraich police, the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) arrested a maulana on Tuesday from Bihar for making derogatory remarks against the mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused has been brought to Bahraich for interrogation, police said.

Bahraich Kotwali Nagar police station officer in charge Narayan Dutt Mishra said the case had been registered on March 8 by Ajit Pratap Singh, the district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) legal cell, against Maulana Abdullah Salim. "Since then, the police and the UP STF have been making continuous efforts to take him into custody," he added.

Mishra said Salim is a resident of Bihar's Araria and had made derogatory remarks against the mother of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a religious sermon during the month of Ramadan. A video clip of the incident subsequently went viral across various social media platforms.