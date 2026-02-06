Bihar | Four Bengaluru Tourists Found Dead At Jain Guesthouse In Rajgir; FSL Teams Called In
Police sealed the guesthouse after locals complained of foul smell. The bodies of two men and two women were found inside a room.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Rajgir: At least four tourists were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a Digambar Jain Dharamshala (guesthouse) in Rajgir. All four deceased are believed to be from Bengaluru, police said on Friday. According to officials, the bodies were discovered inside a room at the guesthouse after local residents noticed a foul smell and alerted the authorities. Police teams rushed to the spot, sealed the guesthouse and nearby areas, and began an investigation.
According to the guesthouse register, two men and two women had booked the room on 31 January. Police said the group had arrived in Rajgir after travelling from Nepal and was planning to visit Pawapuri next.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Patna has been called to assiste the investigation. "The bodies will be taken for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death," a police official said. Rajgir Station House Officer Raman Kumar confirmed the incident and said the investigation is underway. "Neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the room. When police reached the spot, four bodies were found inside. Local residents had seen the tourists moving around the market about two days ago," he said.
"Further details are expected after forensic analysis and post-mortem results," he added.
