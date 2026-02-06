ETV Bharat / state

Bihar | Four Bengaluru Tourists Found Dead At Jain Guesthouse In Rajgir; FSL Teams Called In

Rajgir: At least four tourists were found dead under suspicious circumstances at a Digambar Jain Dharamshala (guesthouse) in Rajgir. All four deceased are believed to be from Bengaluru, police said on Friday. According to officials, the bodies were discovered inside a room at the guesthouse after local residents noticed a foul smell and alerted the authorities. Police teams rushed to the spot, sealed the guesthouse and nearby areas, and began an investigation.

According to the guesthouse register, two men and two women had booked the room on 31 January. Police said the group had arrived in Rajgir after travelling from Nepal and was planning to visit Pawapuri next.