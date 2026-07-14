ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Working On Dubai Ship Dies In Missile Attack During US-Iran Conflict

Gopalganj: A 30-year-old man from Bihar's Gopalganj district, who was working aboard a ship in Dubai, allegedly died during the recent US-Iran conflict, after debris and a fireball reportedly struck the vessel during an attack. The incident has left his family devastated, with relatives mourning his loss.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Gupta (30), a resident of Thawe Bazaar in the Thawe block of Gopalganj. Sonu had been working on a ship in Dubai for the past four years.

According to the family, they received a phone call from Sonu's colleagues on Monday night informing them about the incident. The colleagues reportedly said that during attacks targeting a US military base, a fireball and debris fell onto the ship, fatally injuring Sonu.

They also told the family that continuous aerial attacks in the region had left crew members fearful and concerned about their safety.