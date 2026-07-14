Bihar Man Working On Dubai Ship Dies In Missile Attack During US-Iran Conflict
Sonu Kumar Gupta, a sailor from Bihar, allegedly died in an attack near the Strait of Hormuz, according to his family.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Gopalganj: A 30-year-old man from Bihar's Gopalganj district, who was working aboard a ship in Dubai, allegedly died during the recent US-Iran conflict, after debris and a fireball reportedly struck the vessel during an attack. The incident has left his family devastated, with relatives mourning his loss.
The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Gupta (30), a resident of Thawe Bazaar in the Thawe block of Gopalganj. Sonu had been working on a ship in Dubai for the past four years.
According to the family, they received a phone call from Sonu's colleagues on Monday night informing them about the incident. The colleagues reportedly said that during attacks targeting a US military base, a fireball and debris fell onto the ship, fatally injuring Sonu.
They also told the family that continuous aerial attacks in the region had left crew members fearful and concerned about their safety.
Sonu was employed with a Dubai-based shipping company, the family said. They were informed on Tuesday morning that he had suffered serious injuries in an alleged missile attack on the ship near the Strait of Hormuz, close to Saudi Arabia, and later succumbed to his injuries.
According to family members, Sonu had returned to Dubai only 20 days ago after spending his leave at home. His father runs a footwear shop in Thawe Bazaar.
News of his death plunged the family into grief. Relatives and neighbours gathered at the family's home in Videshi Tola of Thawe to offer condolences, while the incident sent a wave of shock across the locality.
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