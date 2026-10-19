ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man, Seven-Year-Old Son Among 19 Dead In Kolkata Puja Stampede

A relative of victims killed in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal gather outside a mortuary, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in the incident. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Abhishek Srivastav from Bihar's Muzaffarpur had long wanted to witness the grandeur of Durga Puja in Kolkata. But the trip ended in tragedy, with Srivastav and his seven-year-old son among the 19 people who died in the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal.

Among the dead were two friends who had been inseparable since childhood, a mother and her teenage son, and a middle-aged couple. Many had travelled from Kolkata's suburbs and neighbouring districts to soak in the festive spirit, only to lose their lives in the stampede.

A senior official said that among the people who died were the father-son duo from Bihar's Muzaffarpur -- Abhishek Srivastav (38) and his son Ayans Kumar Srivastav.

The victims included people from Kolkata as well as from Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman and North and South 24 Parganas districts, he said.

Barnali Halder, a Class 11 student, and her close friend Tania Biswas had initially planned to visit puja pandals in Salt Lake, only to change their plans later to central and north Kolkata. Inseparable since childhood, they both died in the tragedy..

A family member said Tania's mother had always been reluctant to let her daughter go anywhere alone but had made an exception this time. The family is now struggling to come to terms with her death.