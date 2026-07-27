ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Reportedly Detained At Abu Dhabi Airport Over Poppy Seed-Coated Sweet

Nawada: A man from Bihar's Nawada district was reportedly detained at Abu Dhabi International Airport after security officials allegedly objected to poppy seeds coating a traditional Indian sweet he was carrying in his luggage.

According to family members, Satish Kumar, son of Sudhir Paswan and a resident of Turkban village under the Dhamoul police station limits in Pakribarawan block, left Patna for Abu Dhabi via Ahmedabad on July 22. Before his departure, he purchased Raskadam, a popular Bengali sweet, from Dhamoul market to take for acquaintances living abroad.

The family alleged that during a security screening at Abu Dhabi Airport, officials raised objections to the poppy seeds (khus khus or posto dana) used as a coating on the sweet. Following questioning, Kumar was reportedly taken into custody. His relatives said they were unaware that food products containing poppy seeds could be illegal in the United Arab Emirates.

The family has since approached the Indian Embassy and other authorities, requesting legal assistance and intervention to secure his early and safe release.

Poppy seeds, commonly known in India as khus khus or posto dana, are obtained from the opium poppy plant. While the cultivation of opium poppy in India requires a government-issued licence, the sale and consumption of processed poppy seeds are legal, and they are widely used in Indian cuisine, especially in sweets and traditional dishes.