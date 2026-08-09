Bihar Man Posing As Fake IAS Officer Held; Property Estimated At Rs 100 Crore
Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said the accused, as Manish Kumar Gupta, claimed to be an undercover agent for NSA Ajit Doval, which is false.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Khagaria: A man posing as a fake IAS officer was arrested by the police in Jamalpur Bazaar, under the Gogri police station area of Khagaria district of Bihar on Saturday night.
Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta. The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the district intelligence unit (DIU), Gogri DSP Chandan Thakur, and personnel from the Gogri police station, under the instructions of Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh.
The team found two SUVs with "Government of India" signboards parked outside Gupta's house. During questioning, Gupta claimed to own the vehicles but could not provide a satisfactory explanation for displaying the official boards.
Gupta identified himself as an IAS officer and showed an alleged identity card on his mobile phone. The police seized a printout of the card. Additionally, he claimed to be an undercover agent for National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Preliminary verification by police revealed this claim to be false.
During the raid, 23 credit cards and approximately eight debit cards of various banks and companies were recovered from the house. The police also seized chequebooks from four banks and the DVR system for the 11 CCTV cameras installed in the house, which are being examined.
Two antlers of a Barasingha (swamp deer) have also been recovered from the house, which could lead to legal action under wildlife protection laws.
SP Singh said 31 litres of expensive foreign liquor and five iPhones were also found from the accused's possession. a detailed inventory of the seized items is being prepared.
"Manish Gupta used to swindle people by posing as an IAS officer. An IAS identity card was also recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he claimed to be an undercover agent for Ajit Doval. The police have seized several items, including a Tesla car," he added.
Singh said the accused amassed immense wealth, estimated to be Rs 100 crore, by intimidating and defrauding people. A team from the Economic Offences Unit in Patna will be summoned to investigate the entire matter, he added.
Gogri police station house officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar said an FIR has been registered naming Manish Kumar Gupta. "The police are examining the recovered documents, cards, vehicles, and CCTV footage to determine the purpose for which the official identity was being used," he added.
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