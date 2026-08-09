ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Posing As Fake IAS Officer Held; Property Estimated At Rs 100 Crore

Khagaria: A man posing as a fake IAS officer was arrested by the police in Jamalpur Bazaar, under the Gogri police station area of ​​Khagaria district of Bihar on Saturday night.

Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta. The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the district intelligence unit (DIU), Gogri DSP Chandan Thakur, and personnel from the Gogri police station, under the instructions of Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The team found two SUVs with "Government of India" signboards parked outside Gupta's house. During questioning, Gupta claimed to own the vehicles but could not provide a satisfactory explanation for displaying the official boards.

Gupta identified himself as an IAS officer and showed an alleged identity card on his mobile phone. The police seized a printout of the card. Additionally, he claimed to be an undercover agent for National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Preliminary verification by police revealed this claim to be false.

During the raid, 23 credit cards and approximately eight debit cards of various banks and companies were recovered from the house. The police also seized chequebooks from four banks and the DVR system for the 11 CCTV cameras installed in the house, which are being examined.