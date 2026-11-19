ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Lost In Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Reunites With Family

The elderly man, who was reunited with his son ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: An elderly man from Bihar who had got lost at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela has finally been reunited with his loved ones after a gap of two years. The old man was found begging at the Kaliyar Sharif complex during a verification drive.

A joint team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and Kaliyar Police contacted his family. His son, a Sub Inspector in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was moved to tears on seeing his father on a video call. He arrived in Haridwar along with an acquaintance and went to Kaliyar to take the elderly man with them on Thursday.

Haridwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar had asked a joint team of AHTU and Kaliyar Police to verify people wandering in the area under suspicious circumstances or those roaming unattended. During this drive, a 65-year-old man was found begging for food and money near a shoe stall at the Kaliyar Sharif complex. Constable Mukesh Kumar spoke to him and found that he was a resident of the Kutumba Police Station area of ​​Aurangabad district in Bihar. He told the Police that he had gone along with the other people of his village to bathe in the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, where he got separated. Afterwards, he wandered around and was unable to contact his family. Based on the address provided by the elderly man, the Police team contacted their counterparts at the Kutumba Police Station, who gathered information about the elderly man's family. The Police provided his photo and other information to the family and arranged for the elderly man to speak with his son via video call.