ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man In Russia Claims He Was Wrongly Named In NEET Protest FIR, Police Order Probe

Kishanganj: A Bihar man living in Russia named Mohammad Sadakat has alleged that his name has appeared in a NEET paper leak protest case in the state when he was not even in India for the last four months. The police said the matter is under investigation.

Sadakat posted a video message on social media clarifying his stance. "I have been in Russia for the last four months. A protest over the NEET paper leak was held in Bahadurganj on July 24, but my name has been included in the FIR. I request the administration to verify the facts and remove my name, as I was not present at the protest," he said in the video.

The case is related to protests and alleged violence during demonstrations over the NEET issue in Bahadurganj. Following the incident, police registered an FIR under various sections against several people.

Bahadurganj Zila Parishad representative Imran Alam questioned the police action, alleging that several residents were named in the FIR without adequate verification. He said that if there were suspicions of a conspiracy, the police should have first investigated the facts before naming individuals as accused.

Calling the development "deeply unfortunate," Alam said that the police acted negligently by including names without sufficient evidence.