Bihar Man In Russia Claims He Was Wrongly Named In NEET Protest FIR, Police Order Probe
The case is related to protests and alleged violence during demonstrations over the NEET issue in Bahadurganj.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Kishanganj: A Bihar man living in Russia named Mohammad Sadakat has alleged that his name has appeared in a NEET paper leak protest case in the state when he was not even in India for the last four months. The police said the matter is under investigation.
Sadakat posted a video message on social media clarifying his stance. "I have been in Russia for the last four months. A protest over the NEET paper leak was held in Bahadurganj on July 24, but my name has been included in the FIR. I request the administration to verify the facts and remove my name, as I was not present at the protest," he said in the video.
The case is related to protests and alleged violence during demonstrations over the NEET issue in Bahadurganj. Following the incident, police registered an FIR under various sections against several people.
Bahadurganj Zila Parishad representative Imran Alam questioned the police action, alleging that several residents were named in the FIR without adequate verification. He said that if there were suspicions of a conspiracy, the police should have first investigated the facts before naming individuals as accused.
Calling the development "deeply unfortunate," Alam said that the police acted negligently by including names without sufficient evidence.
AIMIM MLA Tauseef Alam also said that it is a serious matter and demanded an explanation from the administration. He alleged that while those actually responsible for the violence were different, names of unrelated residents had been included in the FIR. He said naming a person who was allegedly living in Russia shows administrative negligence.
बिहार के किशनगंज के इस लड़के का दावा है कि वो 4 महीने से रूस में है और बिहार पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया।#Bihar #Kishanganj #Russia #NEETProtest pic.twitter.com/x5fTWHqsS3— ANSHU RAJ (@Anshuraj_) July 29, 2026
Acting Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla said the police were aware of the allegations and that the matter was being examined. He said action would be taken in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Bihar government's decision regarding cases linked to student protests.
Shukla added that the claims made by the youth, including his assertion that he was outside India at the time of the protest, would be verified and further action would depend on the findings of the investigation.
The matter relates to the recent decision by the Supreme Court directing the withdrawal of cases registered against participants in student protests. Earlier, the Bihar Home Department had also issued a notification announcing the withdrawal of such cases. If applicable, the FIR against Sadakat would stand withdrawn under the government's decision.
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