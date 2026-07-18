Bihar Man Held For Link With Pakistani Terrorist Network
The accused, Mohammad Ahad, was circulating a WhatsApp link named 'Memon & JUTT33' to several young people to brainwash them to participate in anti-India activities.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Katihar: A man was arrested in Bihar's Katihar on suspicion of having a link with a Pakistani terrorist network. The operation was conducted by the police with several key security agencies in Musapur village under the Kodha police station area.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ahad, who was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based handler, Rana Hunain alias Rana Hussain. Investigation revealed that Ahad was circulating a WhatsApp link named 'Memon & JUTT33' from Rana to several young people to brainwash them to participate in anti-India activities.
Sources indicate that security agencies have also arrested a young man from Munger in connection with this case, who was in constant contact with Ahad. A thorough examination of the conversations between the duo and other digital evidence is being conducted by the police.
Katihar Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar said several significant facts came up during the investigation. "Mohammad Ahad had received instructions from handlers in Pakistan to travel to Delhi and procure an old, stolen vehicle."
However, when questioned whether the vehicle was intended for use in any nefarious activities, he said no clear conclusion had been reached on this matter yet, and it would be premature to make a definitive statement regarding any specific possibility at this stage.
"The entire network linked to Mohammad Ahad, including his contacts, digital activities, and alleged foreign connections, is being thoroughly investigated. Security agencies are scrutinising every aspect of the case, and further significant revelations are expected soon," he added.
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