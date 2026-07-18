ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Held For Link With Pakistani Terrorist Network

Katihar: A man was arrested in Bihar's Katihar on suspicion of having a link with a Pakistani terrorist network. The operation was conducted by the police with several key security agencies in Musapur village under the Kodha police station area.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ahad, who was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based handler, Rana Hunain alias Rana Hussain. Investigation revealed that Ahad was circulating a WhatsApp link named 'Memon & JUTT33' from Rana to several young people to brainwash them to participate in anti-India activities.

Sources indicate that security agencies have also arrested a young man from Munger in connection with this case, who was in constant contact with Ahad. A thorough examination of the conversations between the duo and other digital evidence is being conducted by the police.