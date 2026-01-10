Bihar Man Held At Kanpur Railway Station For Kidnapping Infant From Delhi
RPF in-charge SN Patidar said Hemant Kumar was having an affair with a married woman from Delhi and took away her one-year-old child on Friday.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Kanpur: A man accused of a kidnapping case was arrested by a joint team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel from the Vikramshila Express that arrived at Kanpur Central railway station on Friday night, police said on Saturday.
It is learnt that Hemant Kumar, a Bihar resident, was having an affair with a married woman from Delhi, whom he met on Friday to ask her to accompany him. On being refused, he took her one-year-old child and fled.
SN Patidar, RPF in charge at the Kanpur Central station, said after receiving inputs from Delhi Police, a search operation was undertaken on the Vikramshila Express for the accused. "Based on his description and photo, Hemant Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended along with the child," he added.
"During questioning, Hemant revealed that he came from Bihar to Delhi on Friday to meet his girlfriend, who is married, and asked her to come with him to Bihar, which she refused. Following this, Hemant took her one-year-old child away on the pretext of buying him a toy and fled. The woman had filed a complaint of kidnapping against Hemant in Delhi. The police team then traced him through CCTV footage and mobile phone location," Patidar added.
Patidar said both the Delhi Police and the family of the infant have been informed about the safe rescue. The Delhi police team and the family members reached Kanpur on Saturday. Hemant has been taken into custody, he added.
