Bihar Man Held At Kanpur Railway Station For Kidnapping Infant From Delhi

Kanpur: A man accused of a kidnapping case was arrested by a joint team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel from the Vikramshila Express that arrived at Kanpur Central railway station on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

It is learnt that Hemant Kumar, a Bihar resident, was having an affair with a married woman from Delhi, whom he met on Friday to ask her to accompany him. On being refused, he took her one-year-old child and fled.

SN Patidar, RPF in charge at the Kanpur Central station, said after receiving inputs from Delhi Police, a search operation was undertaken on the Vikramshila Express for the accused. "Based on his description and photo, Hemant Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended along with the child," he added.