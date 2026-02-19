Bihar Man Gets Life Term For Killing Partner In Uttarakhand Six Years Ago
COVID-19 lockdown tensions sparked a deadly dispute between Rohit and Sonam, culminating in her strangulation and Rohit's sentence.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Haridwar: A local court in Uttarakhand on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his live-in partner in the SIDCUL area in 2020. The court also awarded five years to a co-accused for destroying evidence in the case.
The convict, Rohit Kumar (30), a resident of Chidaya village in Bihar’s Nawada, was living with Sonam alias Varsha of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in a rented room in SIDCUL, where both worked at a factory. Co-accused Manju Singh (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, also stayed in the same house.
Government counsel advocate Kushal Pal Singh Chauhan said that the case stemmed from a complaint by the landlord, Sukhbir Singh Chauhan, at the SIDCUL Police Station on May 25, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Rohit and Sonam mostly stayed at home, where an argument reportedly erupted over Rohit's alleged relationship with Manju. The dispute escalated, leading Rohit to strangle Sonam to death. He then packed her body into a suitcase and fled.
On the night of May 24, 2020, at around 8:30 pm, a shopkeeper informed the landlord about a foul smell coming from room number 28, where the couple stayed. Acting on complaints of the smell, police recovered the body from a suitcase and arrested the accused.
Upon investigation, it was revealed that Rohit was having an affair with Sonam and Manju, which led to frequent fights between the two. Manju and Rohit had previously quarrelled over Sonam’s affair. Consequently, Rohit and Manju conspired to kill Sonam and conceal her body in a suitcase.
After filing a case, police arrested the co-accused Manju on May 29, 2020, from Denso Chowk, SIDCUL. Rohit was later arrested from Sukhpur Gurjarwala village, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.
Both accused have been in jail since their arrest. The plaintiffs examined 12 witnesses in the case, and after hearing both sides, the Additional Sessions judge, Rakesh Kumar Singh, found Rohit guilty under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for concealing evidence, while the accused, Manju, was found guilty of concealing evidence.
