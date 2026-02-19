ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Gets Life Term For Killing Partner In Uttarakhand Six Years Ago

Haridwar: A local court in Uttarakhand on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his live-in partner in the SIDCUL area in 2020. The court also awarded five years to a co-accused for destroying evidence in the case.

The convict, Rohit Kumar (30), a resident of Chidaya village in Bihar’s Nawada, was living with Sonam alias Varsha of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in a rented room in SIDCUL, where both worked at a factory. Co-accused Manju Singh (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, also stayed in the same house.

Government counsel advocate Kushal Pal Singh Chauhan said that the case stemmed from a complaint by the landlord, Sukhbir Singh Chauhan, at the SIDCUL Police Station on May 25, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Rohit and Sonam mostly stayed at home, where an argument reportedly erupted over Rohit's alleged relationship with Manju. The dispute escalated, leading Rohit to strangle Sonam to death. He then packed her body into a suitcase and fled.