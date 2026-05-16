Bihar Man Breathes Easy As AIIMS Gorakhpur Doctors Remove Nearly 2 KG Tumor From His Face
The man from West Champaran was suffering from a massive pleomorphic adenoma of the parotid gland removed by the doctors.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Gorakhpur: In a rare surgical procedure, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh removed a nearly 2 kg tumor of the parotid gland of a 53-year-old man from Bihar's West Champaran.
A spokesperson for the AIIMS Gorakhpur called the complex Radical Parotidectomy among the extremely large parotid tumor cases reported.
The surgery was conducted by the ENT Department, in collaboration with the Anesthesia Department on the West Champaran resident, who was diagnosed with a massive pleomorphic adenoma of the parotid gland.
The patient had been suffering for years from a progressively enlarging swelling near the face and neck, leading to facial deformity and difficulty in daily life. After detailed clinical and radiological evaluation, the expert team successfully removed the tumor completely. The excised tumor weighed approximately 1.8 kg, placing it among the extremely large parotid tumor cases reported.
“This successful surgery reflects the advanced surgical expertise, multidisciplinary teamwork, and commitment to patient care at AIIMS Gorakhpur,” the AIIMS Gorakhpur spokesperson said.
What Is Parotidectomy?
According to the US government's National Insitute of Health, Parotidectomy refers to the surgical removal of the parotid gland, is a complex procedure with diverse indications, including inflammatory conditions, infectious processes, congenital malformations, and neoplasms.
The intricate surgery demands precision, particularly concerning identifying and preserving the facial nerve, a critical aspect second only to oncologic safety in cases of known malignancy. The parotid gland, the largest major salivary gland, presents unique challenges due to the anatomical relationship with surrounding structures, emphasizing the need for meticulous surgical planning and execution.
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