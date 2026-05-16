ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Breathes Easy As AIIMS Gorakhpur Doctors Remove Nearly 2 KG Tumor From His Face

Gorakhpur: In a rare surgical procedure, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh removed a nearly 2 kg tumor of the parotid gland of a 53-year-old man from Bihar's West Champaran.

A spokesperson for the AIIMS Gorakhpur called the complex Radical Parotidectomy among the extremely large parotid tumor cases reported.

The surgery was conducted by the ENT Department, in collaboration with the Anesthesia Department on the West Champaran resident, who was diagnosed with a massive pleomorphic adenoma of the parotid gland.

The patient had been suffering for years from a progressively enlarging swelling near the face and neck, leading to facial deformity and difficulty in daily life. After detailed clinical and radiological evaluation, the expert team successfully removed the tumor completely. The excised tumor weighed approximately 1.8 kg, placing it among the extremely large parotid tumor cases reported.