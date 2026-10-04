ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Arrested In Guwahati For Spying For Pakistani Handlers

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man from Bihar in Guwahati for allegedly acting as a Pakistani espionage operative.

According to the police, the accused was actively in contact with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and is accused of sharing sensitive, security-related defence infrastructure information with Pakistani intelligence handlers.

The accused, identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar's East Champaran, was apprehended from his rented accommodation in Gandhinagar in Satgaon in Guwahati.

The arrest was carried out by the STF following precise intelligence coordinates provided by the Gajraj Army Intelligence unit. During the raid, the STF recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and various restricted documents from the house.

A criminal case (no 09/2026) has been registered at the STF police station under relevant legal provisions. While Singh remains in custody, counter-intelligence investigators and state police are actively probing the nature, extent and recipients of the information he allegedly shared. Investigations are underway into his broader network to ascertain if he was aided by local accomplices or internal sources within the region.

Further details regarding the alleged espionage network and precise nature of the breached data are awaited as technical evaluation of the seized devices is underway, police said.