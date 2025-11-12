Bihar Man Arrested For Hacking Mobile Phones Of Kannada Actor Upendra, His Wife
The accused Vikas Kumar was nabbed from Dashrathpur village of Bihar for hacking the phones and duping people.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: Police have arrested a Bihar man for allegedly hacking the mobile phones of Sandalwood actor Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka besides duping others by impersonating them, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the accused Vikas Kumar was arrested from Dashrathpur village in Bihar and was brought to Bengaluru via Delhi.
The alleged fraud is believed to have taken place on the morning of September 15, 2025 when the accused called Priyanka regarding delivery of a parcel she had ordered online. According to the police, the accused sent a suspicious link on her phone. Clicking on it by Priyanka allowed the accused remote access to her phone.
Thinking that there might be a technical problem with the phone, Priyanka dialed the same number from the phones of her husband Upendra and Mahadev, a family acquaintance due to which, both the phones were also hacked. Later, the accused, who took control of the WhatsApp accounts, sent messages to several people saying, "I need money urgently." According to the police, Upendra's son himself had transferred Rs 50,000 to the accused.
Realising they had been duped, the actor couple approached the Sadashivnagar police station and the Central Division Cyber Crime Station and filed a complaint.
Investigators have found that about Rs 1.65 lakh was transferred to four different accounts of the accused.
Read More: