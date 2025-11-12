ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Man Arrested For Hacking Mobile Phones Of Kannada Actor Upendra, His Wife

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a Bihar man for allegedly hacking the mobile phones of Sandalwood actor Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka besides duping others by impersonating them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the accused Vikas Kumar was arrested from Dashrathpur village in Bihar and was brought to Bengaluru via Delhi.

The alleged fraud is believed to have taken place on the morning of September 15, 2025 when the accused called Priyanka regarding delivery of a parcel she had ordered online. According to the police, the accused sent a suspicious link on her phone. Clicking on it by Priyanka allowed the accused remote access to her phone.