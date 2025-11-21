ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Mahila Congress President Resigns Alleging Injustice In Ticket-Distribution During Bihar Polls

Patna: Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress (BPMC) president Sarwat Jahan Fatema alleged severe injustice and malpractices in ticket distribution in the recently held Assembly election and resigned from her post on Friday as a protest.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress is the state unit of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), currently headed by Alka Lamba.

This is the first instance of a senior Congress leader quitting her/his post in the aftermath of the dismal performance by the party in the Bihar polls. It could win only six of the 61 seats it contested as a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Asserting that she was deeply pained while taking the decision, Sarwat pointed out that she was taking the moral responsibility in the current circumstances and resigning from her position as the BPMC president.

"There are several standards in politics, but I have already adopted ethics and courage as the standard in my political career spanning 25 years. Only 8 percent women were given tickets in the recent Assembly election due to which the participation of women from our party in the bi-cameral Bihar legislature has come down to zero," Sarwat said.