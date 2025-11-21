Bihar Mahila Congress President Resigns Alleging Injustice In Ticket-Distribution During Bihar Polls
Patna: Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress (BPMC) president Sarwat Jahan Fatema alleged severe injustice and malpractices in ticket distribution in the recently held Assembly election and resigned from her post on Friday as a protest.
She sent her resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Bihar Pradesh Mahila Congress is the state unit of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), currently headed by Alka Lamba.
This is the first instance of a senior Congress leader quitting her/his post in the aftermath of the dismal performance by the party in the Bihar polls. It could win only six of the 61 seats it contested as a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Asserting that she was deeply pained while taking the decision, Sarwat pointed out that she was taking the moral responsibility in the current circumstances and resigning from her position as the BPMC president.
"There are several standards in politics, but I have already adopted ethics and courage as the standard in my political career spanning 25 years. Only 8 percent women were given tickets in the recent Assembly election due to which the participation of women from our party in the bi-cameral Bihar legislature has come down to zero," Sarwat said.
"There are several reasons behind the dismal performance, but I feel it necessary to take moral responsibility for it due to my position and the party’s focus on women empowerment. I have always considered our leader Sonia Gandhi as my ideal. Her ethics and detachment from the positions of power is a symbol of determined leadership. I will keep working for the party with determination and honesty," she added.
Sarwat was at the helm of BPMC for around 28 months during which she revived and reconstituted the organisation from the booths to district levels. She also took care of various women-oriented programmes.
Stressing on party leader Rahul Gandhi’s resolve to ensure justice and rights for women, she pointed out that the previous BPMC presidents were offered a ticket to contest the Assembly polls as a tradition, but she was ignored despite also hailing from the minority community.
Meanwhile, several party leaders have been protesting at Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters at the Sadaquat Ashram in Patna as well as district headquarters alleging severe bungling in ticket distribution.
Altogether 43 senior Congress leaders and former MLAs have been served show-cause notices to explain their alleged statements against the party leadership. They are now staging a sit-in protest at Sadaquat Ashram to press for the resignation of Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and BPCC president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram.
