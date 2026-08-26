ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Magadh IG Orders DNA Test Of Buffalo To Confirm Ownership

Gaya: A dispute between two parties over a buffalo's ownership prompted the Magadh range IG in Bihar to instruct the Gaya Rural SP to order a DNA test to identify the rightful owner.

The DNA test will be conducted by comparing the buffalo's DNA with that of its lineage/breed for this purpose. "There has been a long-standing dispute between two parties in Atri regarding the buffalo. Both sides are claiming ownership. Therefore, a DNA test will be conducted to determine the real owner," IG Vikas Vaibhav said.

This bizarre incident occurred in Setur, under the Atri police station area of Gaya district. Police said Suraj Yadav lost his buffalo and extensively searched for it. When they failed to locate it, someone informed him that the cattle was tied up at Prakash Manjhi's house in the Nauranga Toli area.

Suraj rushed to Prakash's house to claim the buffalo and took it away. Enraged by this, Prakash went to the police station to claim that he was the rightful owner of the buffalo.

Magadh IG Vikas Vaibhav. (ETV Bharat)

To verify his claim, Atri station house officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar summoned Suraj for questioning. The buffalo was also brought to the police station, where it remained tied up for two days.

Meanwhile, Suraj's supporters created a commotion in front of the police station for keeping the buffalo there for two days.