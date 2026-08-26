Bihar: Magadh IG Orders DNA Test Of Buffalo To Confirm Ownership
The matter arose due to contrasting claims of two men over the cattle, which resulted in the filing of a case under the SC/ST Act.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Gaya: A dispute between two parties over a buffalo's ownership prompted the Magadh range IG in Bihar to instruct the Gaya Rural SP to order a DNA test to identify the rightful owner.
The DNA test will be conducted by comparing the buffalo's DNA with that of its lineage/breed for this purpose. "There has been a long-standing dispute between two parties in Atri regarding the buffalo. Both sides are claiming ownership. Therefore, a DNA test will be conducted to determine the real owner," IG Vikas Vaibhav said.
This bizarre incident occurred in Setur, under the Atri police station area of Gaya district. Police said Suraj Yadav lost his buffalo and extensively searched for it. When they failed to locate it, someone informed him that the cattle was tied up at Prakash Manjhi's house in the Nauranga Toli area.
Suraj rushed to Prakash's house to claim the buffalo and took it away. Enraged by this, Prakash went to the police station to claim that he was the rightful owner of the buffalo.
To verify his claim, Atri station house officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar summoned Suraj for questioning. The buffalo was also brought to the police station, where it remained tied up for two days.
Meanwhile, Suraj's supporters created a commotion in front of the police station for keeping the buffalo there for two days.
Amid this, when a journalist asked the police on what grounds the buffalo was kept at the station, the SHO handed over the cattle to Suraj. Unable to accept the decision by the police, Prakash filed a case against Suraj under the SC/ST Act.
The dispute escalated to the point where former RJD MLA Ajay Yadav (alias Ranjit Yadav) approached the IG and submitted a formal request regarding the matter. Vaibhav assured Yadav that a proper investigation would be conducted into the matter.
The former MLA alleged that the Atri SHO has a history of controversies and has been involved in malpractices within the sand trade. "The manner in which the case was registered against Suraj is completely unjustifiable and needs an inquiry into the SHO's actions as well," he added.
According to Yadav, Suraj is very poor and is now faced with a dilemma — whether to fight the legal case or support his family.
"Just imagine, an SC/ST case was registered over a dispute involving a buffalo. The money a poor man spends fighting this case would be enough to buy another buffalo. A case was even registered against the journalist who questioned the SHO," he said.
Shyam Sundar Sharan, the national spokesperson of the HAM party, also met with the IG regarding the matter. He said the IG has directed that a DNA test be conducted to ascertain the buffalo's true owner. A press release concerning this issue has been issued by the party.
"The IG has assured a thorough investigation into the matter and instructed the Rural SP to have a DNA test conducted to verify the actual ownership of the buffalo," Sharan said.
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