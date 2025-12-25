ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Looks Towards IVF To Produce High Yielding Cows To Boost Dairy Sector

Patna: Bihar is looking towards the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique to produce a large number of high-yielding cows to boost its dairy sector. An 'Embryo Transfer Technology and IVF Laboratory' established under the National Gokul Mission is working towards increasing the stock of Bihar's diverse and unique breeds of cows that will lead to a substantial increase in milk production.

The IVF technology is being used to produce a large number of female calves of high-quality indigenous breeds. It is being claimed that through this technology, a large number of calves can be produced per year from a single cow of good breed.

Experts at the Bihar Animal Sciences University are of the view that the IVF technology will significantly boost indigenous animal breeds like Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, Tharparkar and Red Purnia. They say that the indigenous breeds not only have greater resistance to diseases but also need lower maintenance costs, resulting in greater profits for livestock farmers.

Laboratory In-charge Dr Dushyant Yadav disclosed that the Sahiwal and Red Sindhi breeds are currently in the highest demand. He said that the IVF technology could usher in a new milk revolution in Bihar.

He explained that the IVF process in cattle is similar to the technique used in humans, where eggs are obtained from a cow with a high milk yield (20 litres per day). Around 100 to 120 eggs can be extracted from a cow at a time. He added that this same centre in Patna holds the record for obtaining a maximum of 127 eggs from a Sahiwal cow at a single time. These eggs are fertilized in the lab with sperm from a high-breed bull.

He further explained that after fertilization, the embryo is allowed to develop in the lab for approximately seven days and is then implanted into the womb of a healthy, but low-milk surrogate cow. This process is different and superior to traditional artificial insemination as there is a higher chance of pregnancy, and it allows multiple offspring to be produced from a single mother.

"This laboratory has achieved many successes. In 2021, the first female calf was born using the IVF technology and was named Nandini. The embryo creation process used at that time lacked a high success rate as embryos were created in a single cow's ovary and implanted in separate cows," said Dr Yadav.