Bihar Legislative Council Orders Re-exam Of Seven Newly-Appointed Personal Assistants To Ascertain Fairness In Recruitment; They All Skip And Flee
The assistants had been regularly coming to the office; however, on Wednesday, all of them skipped the retest and were also absent from duty.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Patna: A bizarre tale of recruitment surfaced from the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday. Concerned about the work efficiency of seven newly appointed personal assistants and stenographers, it ordered a retest of their abilities, especially in shorthand writing.
However, none of them appeared for the re-examination, and all of them skipped duty, leaving everybody astounded. This strengthened the suspicion that they were selected for the job through unfair means.
When asked about the retest and the need for it, Legislative Council executive chairman Ram Bachan Roy told ETV Bharat that he was busy meeting various delegations, but added: "It is too early to say much on this. Let the process be complete. None of the candidates appeared in the re-examination."
The seven personal assistants who were supposed to take the re-exam were Spriha Singh, Aman Kumar, Naman Raj, Anjali Kumari Anand, Sumit Raj, Gudiya Kumari, and Simran Bharti. All of them had joined the service in September this year and had been regularly coming to the office. However, on Wednesday, all of them not only skipped the retest, but they were also absent from duty.
According to various officers, there were some complaints about the skills of the newly-appointed personal assistants, which resulted in Roy ordering a retest, which was scheduled in a room at the extension building of the Council under the watch of high-resolution CCTV cameras and a magistrate.
"The retest was to assess the shorthand writing and translation abilities of the seven personal assistants. The time of the examination was from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, and the reporting deadline was 11 AM. None of the candidates appeared for it," Bihar Legislative Council public relations officer (PRO) Ajit Ranjan said.
The Council had issued two notifications on October 22 and 30, underlining the need to reconduct the shorthand skill test while keeping in mind the need to uphold the purity and impartiality of the selection process. A three-member expert panel was constituted to evaluate the personal assistant’s shorthand capabilities.
In the retest, the newly-appointed personal assistants were to write 500 Hindi words in shorthand in five minutes at a speed of 100 words per minute. They were also to translate from shorthand to Hindi in 50 minutes. An error margin of 10 per cent was acceptable as part of the re-examination.
The recruitment process for seven personal assistants had started with a notification inviting applications on November 26, 2025, soon after the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Awadhesh Narain Singh was the Council chairman at that time.
A written examination was conducted on April 5 this year, and the selected candidates went through a skill proficiency test on April 28. The final results were out on August 12, and appointment letters were handed over to the successful candidates on September 10. They all joined service soon after.
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