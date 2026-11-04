ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Legislative Council Orders Re-exam Of Seven Newly-Appointed Personal Assistants To Ascertain Fairness In Recruitment; They All Skip And Flee

Patna: A bizarre tale of recruitment surfaced from the Bihar Legislative Council on Wednesday. Concerned about the work efficiency of seven newly appointed personal assistants and stenographers, it ordered a retest of their abilities, especially in shorthand writing.

However, none of them appeared for the re-examination, and all of them skipped duty, leaving everybody astounded. This strengthened the suspicion that they were selected for the job through unfair means.

When asked about the retest and the need for it, Legislative Council executive chairman Ram Bachan Roy told ETV Bharat that he was busy meeting various delegations, but added: "It is too early to say much on this. Let the process be complete. None of the candidates appeared in the re-examination."

The seven personal assistants who were supposed to take the re-exam were Spriha Singh, Aman Kumar, Naman Raj, Anjali Kumari Anand, Sumit Raj, Gudiya Kumari, and Simran Bharti. All of them had joined the service in September this year and had been regularly coming to the office. However, on Wednesday, all of them not only skipped the retest, but they were also absent from duty.

According to various officers, there were some complaints about the skills of the newly-appointed personal assistants, which resulted in Roy ordering a retest, which was scheduled in a room at the extension building of the Council under the watch of high-resolution CCTV cameras and a magistrate.

"The retest was to assess the shorthand writing and translation abilities of the seven personal assistants. The time of the examination was from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, and the reporting deadline was 11 AM. None of the candidates appeared for it," Bihar Legislative Council public relations officer (PRO) Ajit Ranjan said.