ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Law And Order Has Completely Collapsed, Govt Patronising Criminals: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday attacked the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that the state's law and order had "completely collapsed" and accused the government of patronising criminals. Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, also alleged that the government is least bothered about incidents of murder, rape, molestation or other crimes happening every single day in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "Bihar's law and order situation has completely collapsed. The state government has miserably failed in checking it. NDA leaders are patronising criminals." Those who are at the helm of affairs in the state are maintaining a stoic silence about the crimes, Yadav claimed.

Raising the alleged abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav, a small-time trader of Jakkanpura area of Patna, Yadav demanded a government job for the victim's wife. At the press conference, he handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of Bunty Yadav for the education of their two children up to Class 12 and urged the state government to ensure their further education.

“No one from the government, including the two deputy chief ministers, met the bereaved family of Bunty Yadav. The RJD took the initiative and is now fighting for justice for the family,” Yadav said. On July 6, Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted from the high-traffic Karbigahiya/Patna Junction area.

Although Yadav's family immediately alerted the authorities, it was alleged that the police failed to take prompt and effective action. Five days after the abduction, his body was recovered from the Athmalgola region.