Bihar Launches Drive To Identify, Apprehend And Deport Infiltrators, Including Bangladeshis And Rohingyas
Bihar launched a statewide drive to identify, detain and deport illegal immigrants following Amit Shah's visit and renewed focus on border security.
By Dev Raj
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has launched a drive to identify, apprehend and deport infiltrators, especially Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, staying in different parts of the state.
The state home department has written to all district magistrates, superintendents of police, deputy inspector generals and zonal inspector generals to start identifying people staying without valid documentation in their respective jurisdictions.
The move follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Seemanchal region during which he reviewed border security, the issue of illicit foreign settlers, law and order and other security-related situations in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and other adjoining districts.
It also comes at a time neighbouring West Bengal, which accounts for around 2,217 km of the total 4,096km Indo-Bangladesh border, is poised for Assembly elections later this month.
"We have issued a fresh letter to all the districts to identify suspected foreigners settled within their jurisdiction. If they are staying with valid documents, then it is all right; else the process of their deportation will start," Bihar home department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
"Normally, foreigners come to Bihar through legal routes, but the state shares a porous border with Nepal, which is used by some people deliberately to cross over to our side. We have directed all the officers to compile data on such people. It will be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further action," Chaudhary added.
Pointing out that the letter was issued afresh in the wake of Shah's visit to border areas in Bihar, during which he reviewed the issue of security and infiltrators, Chaudhary said that otherwise it was an ongoing process in the border districts.
Shah, during his three-day visit to Seemanchal districts between February 25 and 27, had asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was committed towards removing all infiltrators from the country's soil. He had added that it would not be limited to the deletion of their names from electoral rolls, but would be a comprehensive drive to remove them from the country. He had also promised a focused initiative in this regard.
The letter that was issued by the Bihar home department directs all district magistrates and senior police officers to begin identification procedures and coordinate across districts to compile data on infiltrators and undocumented residents. They have been directed to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally staying in the state and initiate the steps for their deportation to Bangladesh and Myanmar, respectively.
Bihar government officials revealed that biometric data of those identified would be collected and uploaded to a central database maintained by the Union Home Ministry to streamline identification and prevent their re-entry. Special task forces are expected to be set up in each district to oversee the process, with monthly progress reports to be submitted to the Union Home Ministry.
The state home department officials estimate that around 2.5 lakh and 3 lakh Bangladeshis and Rohingyas could be living in different parts of Bihar. The Seemanchal districts – Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar – are the major ones that have borne the brunt of this.
The issue of intruders from Bangladesh was also brought up during the Bihar Assembly polls in November 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, and other BJP leaders asserting that they would be found and thrown out of the country.
It was specifically raised during their election rallies in Seemanchal, where the minority community now account for 40 to 70 per cent of the population. Overall, Bihar has around 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its population of over 13.07 crore, as per the caste-based survey conducted in 2023.
The demography in the Seemanchal area has changed vastly since Independence, and the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and other allied organisations attribute it to the presence of Bangladeshi infiltrators. When attached to cultural and political identity, the issue becomes an emotional one, especially during elections, and could be used to sway polling sentiments.
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