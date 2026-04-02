ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Launches Drive To Identify, Apprehend And Deport Infiltrators, Including Bangladeshis And Rohingyas

File Photo: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah reviews a meeting with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Purnia district of Bihar ( IANS )

Patna: Bihar has launched a drive to identify, apprehend and deport infiltrators, especially Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, staying in different parts of the state.

The state home department has written to all district magistrates, superintendents of police, deputy inspector generals and zonal inspector generals to start identifying people staying without valid documentation in their respective jurisdictions.

The move follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Seemanchal region during which he reviewed border security, the issue of illicit foreign settlers, law and order and other security-related situations in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and other adjoining districts.

It also comes at a time neighbouring West Bengal, which accounts for around 2,217 km of the total 4,096km Indo-Bangladesh border, is poised for Assembly elections later this month.

"We have issued a fresh letter to all the districts to identify suspected foreigners settled within their jurisdiction. If they are staying with valid documents, then it is all right; else the process of their deportation will start," Bihar home department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.

"Normally, foreigners come to Bihar through legal routes, but the state shares a porous border with Nepal, which is used by some people deliberately to cross over to our side. We have directed all the officers to compile data on such people. It will be referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further action," Chaudhary added.

Pointing out that the letter was issued afresh in the wake of Shah's visit to border areas in Bihar, during which he reviewed the issue of security and infiltrators, Chaudhary said that otherwise it was an ongoing process in the border districts.