Bihar Launches Drive To Boost Sugarcane Cultivation, Amid Nationwide Fall In Sugar Supply, Cane Production
CM Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday flagged-off ‘Ganna Vikas Raths’ for all 38 districts to underscore his government's priority, reports Dev Raj.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Patna: Amid tightened sugar supply and a sharp rise in its retail price across the country this year, Bihar, on Tuesday, launched a campaign to boost sugarcane production in the state and bring more area under its cultivation. It also iterated the focus on restarting closed sugar mills in the state.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged-off ‘Ganna Vikas Raths’ for all 38 districts, and underscored the “priority of the government to ensure the prosperity of sugarcane farmers, increase productivity, and take the sugar industry to new heights".
“This campaign, launched with the motto of ‘Prosperous Industries-Strong Bihar’, will take new techniques and scientific cultivation methods to sugarcane farmers. It will also provide them information about various government schemes,” the CM said.
“Sugarcane cultivation is not only an important medium to increase the income of farmers, but also strengthens the rural economy and provides new employment opportunities. In the state, 10 sugar mills are currently working; we will soon start five more. We'll strengthen the sugar industry by establishing new sugar factories and reviving the closed production units,” he added.
Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sugarcane Industries Minister Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, CM’s Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, and others were present on the occasion.
The Ganna Vikas Raths will spread awareness about better sugarcane varieties, scientific cultivation, organic fertilisers, and scientific farming techniques. They will also provide information about subsidies for farm mechanisation and certified seeds.
The campaign will encourage sugarcane cultivation in new areas, and inform farmers about the availability of free sugarcane stalk cuttings, buds, or seeds.
Choudhary pointed out that efforts were being made to connect sugarcane farmers digitally with the services being provided for them by the government through ‘Ganna ID’ and Ganna Sathi’ chatbots, based on artificial intelligence (AI).
State Of The Sugar Economy
The move by the Bihar government comes at a time when the country is grappling with sugar shortage, and around 16 per cent rise in sugar prices per kg in just one month, from July 20 to August 20, this year. It prompted the government to allow duty-free imports of up to 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar via the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
The Union government revised downward the initial domestic sugar production estimates for the season, from around 306 lakh metric tonnes to around 280-290 lakh metric tonnes, alongside lower opening buffer stocks.
Experts stress adverse weather conditions, including delayed or below-normal monsoon rains, lingering impact of the El Nino, crop diseases, lowered sugarcane yields and recovery rates, diversion of sugarcane juice towards ethanol production, as well as speculative holding and hoarding, as the reasons behind the shortfall in sugar availability in the country.
India is the second largest sugarcane producer in the world, with around 500 MMT (million metric tonnes) output. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are the top sugarcane-producing states. Bihar ranks fifth in this regard.
However, Bihar was once the top sugarcane producer in the country, contributing around 40 per cent of the crop till the mid-20th century. Closure of sugar mills led to a decline in sugarcane farming over the past several decades.
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