ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Launches Drive To Boost Sugarcane Cultivation, Amid Nationwide Fall In Sugar Supply, Cane Production

Patna: Amid tightened sugar supply and a sharp rise in its retail price across the country this year, Bihar, on Tuesday, launched a campaign to boost sugarcane production in the state and bring more area under its cultivation. It also iterated the focus on restarting closed sugar mills in the state.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary flagged-off ‘Ganna Vikas Raths’ for all 38 districts, and underscored the “priority of the government to ensure the prosperity of sugarcane farmers, increase productivity, and take the sugar industry to new heights".

“This campaign, launched with the motto of ‘Prosperous Industries-Strong Bihar’, will take new techniques and scientific cultivation methods to sugarcane farmers. It will also provide them information about various government schemes,” the CM said.

“Sugarcane cultivation is not only an important medium to increase the income of farmers, but also strengthens the rural economy and provides new employment opportunities. In the state, 10 sugar mills are currently working; we will soon start five more. We'll strengthen the sugar industry by establishing new sugar factories and reviving the closed production units,” he added.

Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Sugarcane Industries Minister Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, CM’s Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, and others were present on the occasion.

The Ganna Vikas Raths will spread awareness about better sugarcane varieties, scientific cultivation, organic fertilisers, and scientific farming techniques. They will also provide information about subsidies for farm mechanisation and certified seeds.

Ganna Vikas Raths after being flagged-off by CM Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

The campaign will encourage sugarcane cultivation in new areas, and inform farmers about the availability of free sugarcane stalk cuttings, buds, or seeds.

Choudhary pointed out that efforts were being made to connect sugarcane farmers digitally with the services being provided for them by the government through ‘Ganna ID’ and Ganna Sathi’ chatbots, based on artificial intelligence (AI).