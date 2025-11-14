ETV Bharat / state

'Bihar Ki Jeet Hamari Hai, Ab Bengali Ki Baari Hai': West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hailed National Democratic Alliance's decisive performance in Bihar elections, asserting, "Ek hi slogan hai- Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, ab Bengal ki baari hai" ("There is only one slogan - Bihar's victory is ours, now it is Bengal's turn...").

The National Democratic Alliance is poised to set a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has surpassed the 200-mark in the latest trends.

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 202 seats, with BJP leading in 91, JDU in 80, LJP 22, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 01:40 pm. RJD leads in 26 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 35, as per data from the EC. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.

Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again. The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time.

With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

The ruling alliance has highlighted that Bihar's transformation is reflected not only in electoral outcomes but also in the conduct of elections. A comparative look at past polls underscores a dramatic change: the 1985 elections saw 63 deaths and repolling in 156 booths; in 1990, 87 deaths were reported; in 1995, the elections were postponed four times due to rampant violence under Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan; and in 2005, repolling was ordered in 660 booths.