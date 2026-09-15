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Bihar: Job Aspirants March In Patna Seeking Cancellation Of Recruitment Exams

The protesters demand cancellation of several recruitment exams, including the 70th BPSC exam and sub-inspector exam, alleging irregularities

Bihar
Police personnel stop candidates demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam and the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination over alleged irregularities, during a protest demonstration, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Patna: Government job aspirants staged a protest march in Patna on Tuesday and demanded cancellation of several recruitment exams, including that for sub-inspector posts, alleging irregularities. The protesters started the march from Gandhi Maidan and headed towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.

Amid rain, some protesters carrying the Tricolour broke through barricades at JP Golambar and took alternative routes that were not part of the security arrangements made by the police. Some protesters also attempted to block railway tracks, while others marched towards the assembly and the chief minister's residence.

"Several protesters were detained from different places after they entered prohibited areas. They should protest only at designated sites and present their demands systematically," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.

He said the protesters' entry into prohibited areas disrupted public order and essential services, including the movement of ambulances. Schoolchildren were also stranded for some time, he said.

The protesters were demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and the recruitment examination for 1,799 sub-inspector posts conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

"These exams were marred by several inconsistencies. We also seek an end to the contract system in BPSC examinations, particularly the 25 per cent weightage rule, and want regular examinations to be conducted," he said.

The protesters also demanded that the government publish a job calendar so that they can prepare for examinations in a focused manner without uncertainty, he added.

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TAGGED:

PATNA PROTEST
BPSC EXAMS
BIHAR SUB INSPECTOR POST
BIHAR JOB ASPIRANTS PROTEST
BIHAR PROTEST

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