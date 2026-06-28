Bihar JEE Aspirant Dies After Fall From Flyover In Kota, Probe On
Kota police says probe is underway to ascertain whether she accidentally fell from flyover or took to end her life, reports ETV Bharat's Manish Gutam.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Kota: A 17-year-old engineering aspirant from Bihar was found seriously injured beneath the Vigyan Nagar flyover in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night and died during treatment today. Police said it is not yet clear whether she accidentally fell from the flyover or it is a case of suicide.
The girl, a native of Bihar's Araria district, was studying in class 12 and preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in a coaching centre. She had come to Kota last year and was staying at a hostel.
The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday. Upon information, a team from Vigyan Nagar police station arrived at the scene and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. She passed away at 8 am on Sunday. Her body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
Vigyan Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said an investigation is underway to determine whether it is an accident or suicide. "Our initial priority was her treatment. Her room in the hostel has been sealed and no note has been found inside. Her father, Yogesh, has been informed and has departed from Bihar for Kota. Autopsy and further proceedings will be conducted after her family arrives here," Meena said.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Qayyum Khan, who visited the scene, said the girl had come to Kota last year and was preparing for the JEE alongside her board examination. She was currently studying in class 12 and resided in a hostel, Khan said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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