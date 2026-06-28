ETV Bharat / state

Bihar JEE Aspirant Dies After Fall From Flyover In Kota, Probe On

Kota: A 17-year-old engineering aspirant from Bihar was found seriously injured beneath the Vigyan Nagar flyover in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night and died during treatment today. Police said it is not yet clear whether she accidentally fell from the flyover or it is a case of suicide.

The girl, a native of Bihar's Araria district, was studying in class 12 and preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in a coaching centre. She had come to Kota last year and was staying at a hostel.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday. Upon information, a team from Vigyan Nagar police station arrived at the scene and rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU. She passed away at 8 am on Sunday. Her body has been shifted to the MBS Hospital mortuary for autopsy.