Bihar Is The Only State To Provide Free HPV Vaccine To Adolescent Girls To Protect Them From Cervical Cancer: Health Minister

Patna: Bihar is the only state in the country which provides free HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine to females to protect them from cervical cancer. It has been administered to over 6.78 lakh adolescent girls in the state. Incidentally, Telangana is planning to launch a statewide HPV vaccination programme around the end of February.

“We are proud to say that we are the only state to think about saving our girl child from cervical cancer by offering free HPV vaccine. Talking about vaccination, we have covered 95 per cent of our eligible population and are ranked among the top three states in the country,” Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said.

He added that the state has continuously been at the first position on the Government of India’s DVDMS Central Dashboard for supply, distribution and management of medicines since September 2024. Pandey stressed these achievements in the legislative Assembly while replying to a debate on the departmental budget of Rs 21,270 crore, which was later passed with a voice vote. He pointed out that the state was spending over 6 per cent of its entire budget on the sector.

“One of the Opposition legislators talked about Bihar spending less than one per cent of its total budget on health. The Assembly is a serious place, and people should speak with responsibility and knowledge. The state’s entire budget is of Rs 3.47 lakh crore, of which more than Rs 21,000 crore will be spent on health. It is over 6 per cent of the total budgetary size of the state,” he added.

The health minister’s address followed speeches by various Opposition MLAs, who alleged the poor condition of health services across the state. The Opposition walked out mid-way as the health minister underscored the achievements in ensuring better medical facilities for all age-groups of the people of Bihar. It led to a fracas between him and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Alok Kumar Mehta.

“Development and their party (read RJD) cannot go together. I am talking about progress, and they are feeling bad about it,” Pandey said.

Speaking further, Pandey remembered that there was a time when people, while talking about Bihar’s position on various health-related parameters, searched for it at the bottom of the table of states. But now, they look for it at the top of the list in every sphere.