Bihar Horror: Angry At Wife’s Second Marriage, Father Kills 18-Month-Old Son In Darbhanga

An 18-month-old boy was allegedly drowned by his father in Darbhanga ( Representational Image/IANS )

Darbhanga: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly murdered by his own father in Fazila village under the Bhalpatti police station area.

The accused, Chandan Sahni, allegedly drowned his 18-month-old son after being upset over his wife’s second marriage. After the incident, the child’s grandfather, Ramsogarth Sahni, filed a complaint at the Bhalpatti police station. This led to the registration of an FIR.

The police acted on the information and reached the scene. They arrested the accused. The body of the child, identified as Radhav, was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The incident triggered shock and panic in the locality.

According to locals, Chandan married Chandni Kumari in 2021. The wedding was held in a nearby village and followed Hindu rituals. Soon after, he moved to Himachal Pradesh with his wife.

The couple had a daughter first, followed by a son. After some time, Chandan left both children in the village with their grandparents.