Bihar Horror: Angry At Wife’s Second Marriage, Father Kills 18-Month-Old Son In Darbhanga
Police said the accused, who lived in Himachal Pradesh, was distressed after his wife left him and remarried, and killed his son in anger.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Darbhanga: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a one-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly murdered by his own father in Fazila village under the Bhalpatti police station area.
The accused, Chandan Sahni, allegedly drowned his 18-month-old son after being upset over his wife’s second marriage. After the incident, the child’s grandfather, Ramsogarth Sahni, filed a complaint at the Bhalpatti police station. This led to the registration of an FIR.
The police acted on the information and reached the scene. They arrested the accused. The body of the child, identified as Radhav, was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The incident triggered shock and panic in the locality.
According to locals, Chandan married Chandni Kumari in 2021. The wedding was held in a nearby village and followed Hindu rituals. Soon after, he moved to Himachal Pradesh with his wife.
The couple had a daughter first, followed by a son. After some time, Chandan left both children in the village with their grandparents.
Bhalpatti Station House Officer Dharmanand Kumar said, “The accused was living in Himachal Pradesh with his wife, who later left him and married another man. Since then, the accused has been under mental stress and anger. In this state of frustration, he killed his own son. The accused has been arrested, and further legal action is underway.”
Locals said Chandan Sahni worked as a labourer in Himachal Pradesh. His wife worked with him. During this time, she reportedly developed a relationship with another man and later married him in Himachal Pradesh, leaving Chandan. Upset over this, Chandan returned to his village on Monday evening.
After reaching home, Chandan allegedly took his son in his arms and went for a walk in the village. He drowned the child in a water-filled pit dug by a JCB machine. He then threw the body into the pit before returning home.
When the child’s grandfather, Ramsogarth Sahni, and grandmother, Saraswati Devi, began searching anxiously for the child, Chandan initially tried to mislead them.
However, as concern and suspicion grew among villagers and family members, Chandan, visibly distressed, eventually confessed to the crime, leaving the village in shock and disbelief.
