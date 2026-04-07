Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 11 As One More Person Dies, 15 Hospitalised
Nearly 15 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals of whom, six persons have allegedly lost their eyesight.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Motihari: The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy has risen to 11 after one more person who had consumed spurious liquor in Motihari of East Champaran district died on Monday night.
The first death was reported on Thursday (April 2).
The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Shah, a resident of Balganga in Ward No 29 under the Raghunathpur police station area. He is survived by five daughters.
Jitendra's eldest daughter, Rani Kumari (16), who is currently in a state of shock following her father's death, alleged that it was her neighbour, Sanjit Shah, who served liquor to her father, which led to his death.
"On Wednesday night, my father was served liquor by our neighbour, Sanjit Shah and then everyone fled the scene. They did this out of malice to settle a score. My father is gone. What are we supposed to do now?" Rani Kumari said.
Rani's mother, Lalita Devi, is inconsolable after her husband's death. "What will become of me now? Who will provide for the family? I have five daughters, and he was the sole breadwinner," Lalitha Devi said.
Uma Devi, a local resident, recounted that after consuming liquor on April 1, Jitendra's health condition deteriorated the same night. "He soon started experiencing severe restlessness and his breathing became rapid. He complained of intense pain in his abdomen that spread across his entire body, and his vision became blurred. We were completely at a loss as to what to do and took him to a hospital on Thursday. He, however, died during treatment on Monday," she said.
On April 2, one person was declared brought dead at the hospital, on April 4, seven deaths were reported and on April 5, two persons died. With one more death reported on Monday night, the death toll stands at 11. Around 15 people remain hospitalised, of whom six have allegedly lost their eyesight.
According to the doctors, the cause of death was spurious liquor laced with methyl alcohol. Experts said methyl alcohol converts into formaldehyde within the body, which destroys the eyes, lungs, and brain. It also causes immediate failure of the liver and kidneys. Consequently, it becomes extremely difficult for victims to survive, they said.
According to the police, an illicit liquor smuggling network is operating clandestinely in the region. The liquor is smuggled across Nepal border and is adulterated with industrial-grade alcohol.
SP Swarn Prabhat said, "Seven people, including a watchman, were arrested in connection with this incident. On Monday, two liquor mafia operatives, Sunil Shah and Kanhaiya Yadav, surrendered in court. They are charged of selling spurious liquor. All these individuals are being interrogated, and further action is being taken in accordance with the court's orders."
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