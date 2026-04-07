ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 11 As One More Person Dies, 15 Hospitalised

Motihari: The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy has risen to 11 after one more person who had consumed spurious liquor in Motihari of East Champaran district died on Monday night.

The first death was reported on Thursday (April 2).

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Shah, a resident of Balganga in Ward No 29 under the Raghunathpur police station area. He is survived by five daughters.

Jitendra's eldest daughter, Rani Kumari (16), who is currently in a state of shock following her father's death, alleged that it was her neighbour, Sanjit Shah, who served liquor to her father, which led to his death.

"On Wednesday night, my father was served liquor by our neighbour, Sanjit Shah and then everyone fled the scene. They did this out of malice to settle a score. My father is gone. What are we supposed to do now?" Rani Kumari said.

Rani's mother, Lalita Devi, is inconsolable after her husband's death. "What will become of me now? Who will provide for the family? I have five daughters, and he was the sole breadwinner," Lalitha Devi said.