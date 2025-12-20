ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Hijab Controversy: Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Nitish Kumar Fails To Join Duty, Say Officials

Patna: A woman doctor whose naqab was removed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution programme earlier this week did not join duty on Saturday, officials said.

Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh said that Nusrat Parveen did not join duty till 7 pm on Saturday and the "possibility window for the day" was closed.

"I have been informed that the last date of joining has been extended beyond December 20. It remains to be seen whether Parveen joins on Monday or not," he said.

Singh did not specify what the new deadline for joining was. The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said "what is this?", and then removed the veil.

The civil surgeon was not aware about the exact reason behind the delay in the woman doctor's joining, if at all she joins, as he "had no contact with her or the family members." Vijay Kumar, a surgeon at Sabalpur PHC in Patna Sadar where Parveen was expected to join, also confirmed that the woman doctor has not joined duty.

"Around five-six people have joined today, and Parveen is not among them... Her name is in the list but we have not received her appointment letter from the civil surgeon office in Patna," he said. The surgeon said that as per protocol, candidates are required to report to the civil surgeon office in Patna and then join their respective workplaces.