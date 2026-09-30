ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Government To Provide Rs 7,000 To Affected Families In The Latest Round Of Floods

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced on Wednesday that the Bihar government will provide Rs 7,000 as financial assistance to affected families in the current floods in West Champaran and Saran districts. He directed the concerned government officials to provide the money before the upcoming Dussehra festival.

The announcement came after Choudhary undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the two districts. He also inspected the flood-relief camp at Bathna in Bairia block of West Champaran to assess the arrangements pertaining to community kitchen, medical camp, drinking water, toilet for the displaced people, anganwadi centre, and study facilities for children as well as, fodder and accommodation for cattle.

During his visit to the camp at Bathna, Samrat served food to the people and discussed the issues they were facing. He directed the officials to resolve them quickly.

"Flood-affected families should be identified, and Rs 7,000 as ex-gratia should be provided to them via DBT (direct benefit transfer) to their bank accounts before the forthcoming Dussehra festival. We had provided the same amount to the families affected in floods in different districts earlier this month," Samrat said.

The chief minister held a meeting with West Champaran district officials to review the flood rescue and relief measures. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, MPs Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal and Sunil Kumar, MLAs Vinay Bihari and Sanjay Kumar Pandey, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, director general of police (DGP) Preeta Verma, and water resources department secretary Chandrashekhar Singh were present with him.

Giving a presentation on the occasion, Chandrashekhar pointed out that the maximum volume of water came from Nepal in the current round of floods, and the ‘highest flood level’ was recorded at Bagaha, Rewa Ghat, Lalganj, and Gopalganj.

"The severe flood situation has occurred due to water arriving from Nepal. We are carrying rescue and relief operations at all levels and the floodwater is expected to drain out in the next two to three days,” Samrat said at the meeting and directed the officials to run an adequate number of community kitchens to cater to the affected population.