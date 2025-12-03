Bihar Govt Tables An All-Time High Supplementary Budget To Fulfill Poll Pledges
Bihar government tables record Rs 91,717 crore second supplementary budget for 2025-26, largely funding MMRY, welfare schemes, and committed expenditures, sparking criticism.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 3, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Patna: In a move to accommodate the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), which helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a massive mandate in the Bihar elections, the state government tabled an all-time high second supplementary budget of over Rs 91,717 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Its size also invited sharp criticism from the domain experts.
The government had started the MMRY in the run-up to the Assembly elections, providing Rs 10,000 to women to start any venture, business or vocation of their own, along with a promise to provide an additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh if they did well.
Over 1.4 crore women got the amount in their bank accounts ahead of the two-phase polls that were held in November. The number now stands at 1.56 crore. The scheme is also believed to have been the reason for the leap in the voting by women in the Assembly election.
Around 71.6 per cent of 3.51 crore voters turned up at the booths to exercise their franchise in comparison to 62.8 per cent of 3.94 crore male electors who cast their votes. Together, they led to the best-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in post-Independence Bihar.
The supplementary budget was brought under the provisions of Article 205 of the Constitution, which allows the states to obtain additional, supplementary, or excess grants which were not included in the annual financial statement or budget. It will be taken up for debate and voting on Friday (December 5), as is the practice with money bills.
Incidentally, the size of Bihar’s annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 was 3.17 lakh crore, and the first supplementary budget tabled earlier was of around Rs 50,000 crore.
“The huge size of the second supplementary, combined with the first supplementary, indicates the failure of financial planning in the state. Riding on election promises, they together amount to around 44 per cent of the annual budget. This is a very unhealthy trend in financial planning and should be stopped. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) would definitely castigate the government over this,” a senior officer of the finance department told ETV Bharat.
The officer added that he has never heard of any state in the country tabling such a massive supplementary budget.
In the supplementary budget, over Rs 51,253 crore has been proposed for the annual scheme. It includes centrally-sponsored schemes in which the Centre’s share has been pegged at Rs 7,420 crore and the state’s share at Rs 6,335 crore. Around Rs 37,498 crore has been proposed for state schemes, which includes Rs 21,000 crore for the MMRY.
Over Rs 3085 crore has been earmarked for old age and widow pension schemes, in which the previous government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar raised the amount given to the beneficiaries from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.
The other major components for which a demand has been made under the annual scheme head are school education, Ayushman Bharat, rural roads, irrigation, Anganwadi, modernisation of the police forces, social security schemes, water conservation, urban infrastructure, agriculture, sports facilities, airports, medical colleges, energy and several others.
Over Rs 40,462 crore in the second supplementary budget is for establishment and committed expenditure, while the rest, which is a minuscule amount, is for the Central scheme.
The major components in the establishment and committed expenditure head include over Rs 21,689 crore transfer from the contingency fund, Rs 9,243 crore for salary for different departments, and Rs 6,462 crore to fulfil the Mukhyamantri Vidyut Upbokhta Sahayata Yojana, in which 125 units of free electricity and subsidy are provided to electricity consumers.
Nitish had announced and implemented the scheme to provide 125 units of free electricity to all consumers while the state was moving towards the Assembly elections. It directly touched every section of society.
