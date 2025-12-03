ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Tables An All-Time High Supplementary Budget To Fulfill Poll Pledges

Patna: In a move to accommodate the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), which helped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure a massive mandate in the Bihar elections, the state government tabled an all-time high second supplementary budget of over Rs 91,717 crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Its size also invited sharp criticism from the domain experts.

The government had started the MMRY in the run-up to the Assembly elections, providing Rs 10,000 to women to start any venture, business or vocation of their own, along with a promise to provide an additional assistance of Rs 2 lakh if they did well.

Over 1.4 crore women got the amount in their bank accounts ahead of the two-phase polls that were held in November. The number now stands at 1.56 crore. The scheme is also believed to have been the reason for the leap in the voting by women in the Assembly election.

Around 71.6 per cent of 3.51 crore voters turned up at the booths to exercise their franchise in comparison to 62.8 per cent of 3.94 crore male electors who cast their votes. Together, they led to the best-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in post-Independence Bihar.

The supplementary budget was brought under the provisions of Article 205 of the Constitution, which allows the states to obtain additional, supplementary, or excess grants which were not included in the annual financial statement or budget. It will be taken up for debate and voting on Friday (December 5), as is the practice with money bills.

Incidentally, the size of Bihar’s annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 was 3.17 lakh crore, and the first supplementary budget tabled earlier was of around Rs 50,000 crore.

“The huge size of the second supplementary, combined with the first supplementary, indicates the failure of financial planning in the state. Riding on election promises, they together amount to around 44 per cent of the annual budget. This is a very unhealthy trend in financial planning and should be stopped. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) would definitely castigate the government over this,” a senior officer of the finance department told ETV Bharat.