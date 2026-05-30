ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers Over Corruption Charges

Patna: The Bihar government suspended two IAS officers -- Abhilasha Kumari Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar -- for their alleged links with arrested contractor and middleman Rishu Shree on Saturday. A notification in this regard was issued by the general administration department.

Their suspension is expected to be followed up with FIRs by the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on the charges of indulging in corrupt practices and various kinds of illegal gratification, including foreign trips arranged by Rishu.

Both the public servants are suspected to be a part of a ring of several senior and mid-level IAS officers indulging in ‘commission-for-contract’ and other financial wrongdoings in Bihar.

The state government took action against the two bureaucrats on the basis of the observations of the SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad.

Darad had sought permission from the vigilance department in November last year to register FIRs against them after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent files containing evidence against Abhilasha and Yogesh related to various wrongdoings during previous postings.

"The evidence submitted by the ED indicated the involvement of Abhilasha and Yogesh with contractor Rishu Shree, whose firm works on projects pertaining to different government departments. He provided commissions to various top-ranking public servants to manage tenders, as well as works taken up by his companies," a senior SVU officer told ETV Bharat.

Abhilasha, Yogesh And The Charges Against Them

Abhilasha is a 2014-batch IAS, serving as the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) commissioner and additional chief executive officer of Jeevika rural livelihoods scheme at the time of her suspension. Yogesh is a 2017 batch IAS officer posted as a joint secretary in the social welfare department at the time of his suspension.

While Abhilasha held various positions during her previous stints, including Sitamarhi district magistrate and a joint secretary in the finance department, Yogesh worked as the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) managing director and Bhagalpur municipal commissioner earlier.

The investigation agencies found that Rishu facilitated all expenses-paid trips to various places in the country and Europe, costly mobile phones and tablets, interior decoration and other gratifications to the two bureaucrats in return for undue favours in manipulating and managing tenders.