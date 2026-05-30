Bihar Govt Suspends Two IAS Officers Over Corruption Charges
IAS officers Abhilasha Kumari Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar were suspended for their alleged links with the arrested contractor and middleman Rishu Shree
By Dev Raj
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government suspended two IAS officers -- Abhilasha Kumari Sharma and Yogesh Kumar Sagar -- for their alleged links with arrested contractor and middleman Rishu Shree on Saturday. A notification in this regard was issued by the general administration department.
Their suspension is expected to be followed up with FIRs by the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on the charges of indulging in corrupt practices and various kinds of illegal gratification, including foreign trips arranged by Rishu.
Both the public servants are suspected to be a part of a ring of several senior and mid-level IAS officers indulging in ‘commission-for-contract’ and other financial wrongdoings in Bihar.
The state government took action against the two bureaucrats on the basis of the observations of the SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad.
Darad had sought permission from the vigilance department in November last year to register FIRs against them after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent files containing evidence against Abhilasha and Yogesh related to various wrongdoings during previous postings.
"The evidence submitted by the ED indicated the involvement of Abhilasha and Yogesh with contractor Rishu Shree, whose firm works on projects pertaining to different government departments. He provided commissions to various top-ranking public servants to manage tenders, as well as works taken up by his companies," a senior SVU officer told ETV Bharat.
Abhilasha, Yogesh And The Charges Against Them
Abhilasha is a 2014-batch IAS, serving as the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) commissioner and additional chief executive officer of Jeevika rural livelihoods scheme at the time of her suspension. Yogesh is a 2017 batch IAS officer posted as a joint secretary in the social welfare department at the time of his suspension.
While Abhilasha held various positions during her previous stints, including Sitamarhi district magistrate and a joint secretary in the finance department, Yogesh worked as the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) managing director and Bhagalpur municipal commissioner earlier.
The investigation agencies found that Rishu facilitated all expenses-paid trips to various places in the country and Europe, costly mobile phones and tablets, interior decoration and other gratifications to the two bureaucrats in return for undue favours in manipulating and managing tenders.
SVU Action Against Rishu Shree
The SVU had raided Rishu and his various locations, including the premises of his company, Reliable Infra Services Private Limited, on Wednesday (May 27) and arrested him in connection with a case that was registered on April 30, 2025.
Diamond, gold and silver ornaments worth several crores of rupees, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, 47 land purchase documents, evidence of investments into financial institutions, and many bank passbooks were seized in the raid.
The raid on Rishu was conducted after the SVU sleuths found that Rishu had used his influence to get a tender pertaining to the state water resources department to an Ahmedabad (Gujarat) -- based company, Chevrox Constructions Private Limited.
The work related to the particular tender was then outsourced to Rishu’s employee Santosh Kumar, who also happened to be the director of one Matriswa Construction Private Limited.
Additionally, the sleuths found that Rishu used bribes and his influence to get tenders of water resources, building construction, urban development and housing departments, as well as Bihar Medical Services Infrastructure Corporation Limited for his favoured companies.
"We raided and arrested Rishu because our sources said that he was planning to flee to other country. He is a very influential person and could have used his influence to threaten the witnesses and tamper with the evidence or documents pertaining to the case against him," Darad said.
Enforcement Directorate And ED
Rishu’s name had first cropped up on ED’s radar in a case related to 1997-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, who was raided, arrested and jailed in October 2024 in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in which allegedly ill-gotten wealth to the tune of over Rs 150 crore was identified. He was granted bail by the Patna High Court in October 2025.
Following up the case against Sanjeev, the ED had raided various premises of Rishu located in New Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Surat, Patna and other places twice last year and had seized assets worth Rs 68 crore belonging to him and members of his family.
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