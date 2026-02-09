ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Says It Would Spend 66.53 Percent of Budget On Inclusive Economic Development

Patna: The Bihar government wrapped up the debate on the budget for the financial year (FY) 2026-27 in the legislative assembly on Monday amid the Opposition’s walkout by asserting that it would spend 66.53 per cent of the entire Rs 3.36 lakh crore budget size to strengthen inclusive economic development. It also showcased the state's top position in growing makhana, litchi, maize, honey, paddy, and wheat.

Presenting the government’s reply, Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav stressed that the size of the budget has increased from Rs 23,825 crore in FY 2004-05 to Rs 3.36 lakh crore at present. Yadav added that it pointed out the enormous rise in the state’s capacity for economic, infrastructural and social development.

Yadav highlighted that the state has made all-round development to chalk 14.9 per cent economic growth rate in FY 2025-26 while treading on the policy of ‘justice with development. He pointed out that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar, parts I and II’ contributed much to it.

“We are now embarking on the seven resolves – III for rapid development in different sectors and increasing employment opportunities to place Bihar among the most developed states of the country,” Yadav added and read details about the seven resolves, which include the establishment of defence, semiconductor, fintech, food processing and agro-based industries.

The finance minister took the opportunity to tell the House that the state, which is still primarily dependent on agriculture, has made remarkable advances in the production of various crops over the past decade, due to the implementation of various agriculture roadmaps and the extension of irrigation.

“We were at the first position in the production of makhana (foxnut) and litchi in the country, second in maize, fourth in honey, fifth in paddy, and sixth in wheat in FY 2024-25. We produce 85 per cent makhana and 83 per cent of litchi in the country,” he said.

Similarly, the rural road network in the state has increased from 63,205 km in 2015-16 to 1.19 lakh km in 2025-26, placing it among the states with maximum road density.

The per capita electricity consumption has also grown from 203 kilowatt-hours in 2015 to 774 kilowatt-hours in 2025, and the government is now gearing to generate 500MW from rooftop solar power plants. It was also aiming to limit the fiscal deficit in the latest budget to 3 per cent.

Earlier, during the debate, the Opposition parties, which have only 41 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, got an opportunity to express their views on the state budget. They stressed the increasing debt in Bihar and the lack of seriousness of the government in tackling it.