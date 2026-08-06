Bihar Govt Restores Half-Day Classes In Schools On Saturdays
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said that the schools will also observe Saturdays as 'no-bag days' so that students can enjoy both education and extra-curricular activities.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Patna: Reversing an order that had done away with half-day classes in schools on Saturdays around eight months ago, the Bihar government on Thursday decided to restore this practice, effective this week.
Additionally, the government schools will observe Saturdays as 'no-bag days' so that students can enjoy both education and extra-curricular activities.
"We have taken this step on demand from the people. It is a much-awaited decision. The government schools in the state will operate for half-day only on Saturdays from this week onwards," education minister Mithilesh Tiwari told reporters.
According to Tiwari, Classes I to VIII will function from 9:30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, with a midday meal break from 12 pm to 12:40 pm.
The move reverses the government order issued on December 12, 2025, that had asked schools to operate from 9:30 am to 4 pm on all working days, including Saturdays.
The announcement came after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary talked about the decision while addressing legislators at an orientation programme on artificial intelligence (AI) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises.
Presently, Bihar has around 76,320 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools, with around 6.6 lakh teachers and over two crore students.
Tiwari also talked about the ongoing rationalisation process of teachers, saying that 73,151 of the 1.06 lakh surplus teachers have applied for transfer through the 'e-Shiksha portal' between July 29 and August 5, while 4,259 applications have been received for mutual transfers.
He said the rationalisation process will be over by September 9 and mutual transfers will end by September 14, while the process for general transfers of teachers will begin on September 17.
"We will address the problems faced by students after resolving the issues of teachers. A 'Chintan Shivir' will be organised in Patna on August 9 and 10 to discuss administrative and academic issues related to the education department," he added.
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