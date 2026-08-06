ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Restores Half-Day Classes In Schools On Saturdays

Patna: Reversing an order that had done away with half-day classes in schools on Saturdays around eight months ago, the Bihar government on Thursday decided to restore this practice, effective this week.

Additionally, the government schools will observe Saturdays as 'no-bag days' so that students can enjoy both education and extra-curricular activities.

"We have taken this step on demand from the people. It is a much-awaited decision. The government schools in the state will operate for half-day only on Saturdays from this week onwards," education minister Mithilesh Tiwari told reporters.

According to Tiwari, Classes I to VIII will function from 9:30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, with a midday meal break from 12 pm to 12:40 pm.

The move reverses the government order issued on December 12, 2025, that had asked schools to operate from 9:30 am to 4 pm on all working days, including Saturdays.