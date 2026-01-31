ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Death Of NEET Aspirant In Patna

Patna: The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the recent death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bihar police is investigating the case.

The deceased, a woman from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her hostel room in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Jee has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (Case No- 14/26) to the CBI. The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and just manner,” Choudhary said in a post on X. The deputy CM also holds the home portfolio.