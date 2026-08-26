Bihar Govt Issues Flash Flood Alert; Three-Metre-High Waves From Nepal Expected In Gandak
Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting on the situation, directing the advance deployment of NDRF and SDRF in the districts along the Gandak.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government issued a flash flood alert with the possibility of up to three-metre-high water waves in the Gandak River on Wednesday following massive rains and catastrophic floods in Nepal. It has appealed to the people not to panic but to be prepared to face any developing situation.
"We have constituted a high-level team on the situation. The chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) are holding meetings. I am also going to chair a meeting. I will go to Valmikinagar if needed," Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told reporters.
According to water resources department (WRD) officials, a huge amount of water is travelling in the Gandak and could reach Bihar later in the afternoon. They said that around 2 to 2.5 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second of water) could suddenly arrive at the Valmikinagar barrage on the river. One cusec is 28.32 litres of water flowing past any particular point in a second.
The Gandak (called Narayani in Nepal) enters Bihar at Valmikinagar in West Champaran district, where a barrage controls its flow. It then courses through East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran districts to fall into the Ganga near Sonepur across Patna. Vaishali district is also located close to the Gandak.
Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting on the looming danger and directed advance deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the districts along the Gandak.
"We are maintaining special vigil due to the flash flood situation in the upper catchment areas of the Gandak in Nepal. There is a possibility of a sudden increase in water flow in the river. According to available information, there is a possibility of around 3-metre-high flash flood waves or water flow in the Gandak. This could lead to a flood situation in the districts located along it," Pratyaya said.
"There is no need to panic. The administration is fully alert and ready with resources. We appeal to the people not to worry, but to be ready to face the possible flood situation. They should follow the directions of the administration and not pay attention to rumours," Pratyaya added.
Heavy rains and flash floods have hit Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and Gorkha areas of Nepal, leading to massive destruction in which a large number of people are feared to have been washed away.
"Instructions have been given to West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts to maintain special vigil regarding the situation. Sitamarhi, Sheohar, and other sensitive districts have also been asked to keep a watch," Pratyaya said.
The chief secretary also directed all concerned district magistrates to continuously monitor water levels in rivers, embankments, bridges, and sensitive areas, and to keep issuing timely alerts to the local population. They have also been asked to make all necessary rescue and relief preparations.
VIDEO | Patna: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary on impending danger due to flash floods in Nepal, says, "A high-level team has been constituted to look into the matter. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are personally monitoring the situation. I am also holding a meeting on the matter… pic.twitter.com/y5NpQYXFWJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2026
All concerned district magistrates have also been asked to ready an evacuation plan for the population that could be affected. They have also been directed to arrange an adequate number of boats, community kitchens, and shelters for people.
The district administration has also been asked to keep a watch on everything, including social media, to quell rumours.
WRD officials have been asked to open all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar barrage over the Gandak in West Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border so that the incoming water from the Nepal side could flow out with ease. They have also been asked to divert the water into the canals in their areas for better and safer management of the situation.
"One NDRF team has been dispatched to Gopalganj, another is being deployed at Bettiah in West Champaran, while one team has been kept in standby mode at Muzaffarpur. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deputy inspector general (DIG) has assured assistance from the force's quick reaction teams (QRTs) and other resources kept at Bettiah," Pratyaya said.
Meanwhile, water levels in Kosi and Bagmati rivers and their tributaries are also rising rapidly in several north Bihar districts, creating a danger of floods. Parts of Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Vaishali and Patna districts are already reeling under floods.
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