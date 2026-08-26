ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Issues Flash Flood Alert; Three-Metre-High Waves From Nepal Expected In Gandak

Patna: The Bihar government issued a flash flood alert with the possibility of up to three-metre-high water waves in the Gandak River on Wednesday following massive rains and catastrophic floods in Nepal. It has appealed to the people not to panic but to be prepared to face any developing situation.

"We have constituted a high-level team on the situation. The chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) are holding meetings. I am also going to chair a meeting. I will go to Valmikinagar if needed," Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told reporters.

According to water resources department (WRD) officials, a huge amount of water is travelling in the Gandak and could reach Bihar later in the afternoon. They said that around 2 to 2.5 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second of water) could suddenly arrive at the Valmikinagar barrage on the river. One cusec is 28.32 litres of water flowing past any particular point in a second.

The Gandak (called Narayani in Nepal) enters Bihar at Valmikinagar in West Champaran district, where a barrage controls its flow. It then courses through East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran districts to fall into the Ganga near Sonepur across Patna. Vaishali district is also located close to the Gandak.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting on the looming danger and directed advance deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in the districts along the Gandak.

"We are maintaining special vigil due to the flash flood situation in the upper catchment areas of the Gandak in Nepal. There is a possibility of a sudden increase in water flow in the river. According to available information, there is a possibility of around 3-metre-high flash flood waves or water flow in the Gandak. This could lead to a flood situation in the districts located along it," Pratyaya said.

"There is no need to panic. The administration is fully alert and ready with resources. We appeal to the people not to worry, but to be ready to face the possible flood situation. They should follow the directions of the administration and not pay attention to rumours," Pratyaya added.

Heavy rains and flash floods have hit Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and Gorkha areas of Nepal, leading to massive destruction in which a large number of people are feared to have been washed away.