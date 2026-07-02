ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Expresses Concern Over Sluggish Pace Of TB Screening; Chief Secretary Issues Directions To Speed It Up

Patna: The Bihar government expressed concern over the tardy pace of Tuberculosis (TB) screening in the state on Thursday and fixed the target of screening 1 crore people for the disease by August 14 this year. It also asked all departments to work in a coordinated manner and in a ‘mission mode’ to achieve the aim.

The directions came at a high-level review of the TB screening programme being conducted in the state under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (a programme to eradicate tuberculosis). The data presented at the meeting showed that only 39 lakh or 14 per cent of the total 2.76 crore target population has been screened for the disease in Bihar so far.

“It is a very serious issue that the TB screening coverage in a majority of the 38 districts is less than 20 per cent. We need to expedite and increase it. We need to screen 1 crore people for TB by August 14. This could be possible only if we work in a mission mode,” Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said at the meeting.

“A determined coordinated effort by all concerned government departments and the district magistrates is necessary for the success of the national programme to eradicate TB,” Pratyaya added.

Bihar chief secretary chairing a high-level meeting on TB screening in the state on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

The chief secretary issued various directions to expedite TB tests and to fix the responsibility of the different departments. The district administration was directed to appoint senior deputy collectors or nodal officers for each block to closely monitor the daily and weekly screening targets in the state. The weekly target at present is 9.42 lakh screening tests.

“An extensive micro-plan to organise TB screening tests at schools, hostels, Mahadalit localities, and jails with the help of the 674 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) mobile teams in the state. The daily data of the tests should be mandatorily uploaded at the Ni-kshay portal,” Pratyaya directed.