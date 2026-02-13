Bihar Govt Constitutes A Core Group To Research On Rising Cases Of Cancer In Seemanchal Region
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Patna: Concerned over the presence of arsenic and uranium in water in the Seemanchal region and rising incidence of cancer, the Bihar government has constituted a core group to carry on research in this regard.
The core group has been set-up in coordination with Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS)-based State Cancer Institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Patna, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur, and the Mahavir Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.
"We have also established Bihar Cancer Care and Research Society with the aim of checking the incidence of cancer, proper medical treatment, long-term management, and strengthening the treatment facilities. We are also emphasising on screening, preliminary tests and spreading awareness about the disease in the public," Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said.
Pandey was replying to a calling attention notice by MLA and AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman, who had flagged the issue of the spiralling cases of cancer Seemanchal (northeastern) region of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Supaul districts.
Iman added that the Central Ground Water Board tested 634 samples from the Seemanchal districts and found the presence of iron in more than permissible limits.
"A joint study by the University of Manchester and Mahavir Cancer Sansthan and Research Centre, as well as, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research on 35 women and babies consuming their breast milk found the presence of high levels of uranium among 70 percent babies. The highest level of 5.25 ppm uranium was found in the breast milk of a woman from Katihar district," iman said.
The AIMIM Bihar president also demanded a research institute and hospital to save the people of the region from the harmful effects of heavy elements in water.
Pointing out that the state government was providing cancer screening, day-care centres, palliative care, biopsy, and chemotherapy facilities in all Seemanchal districts, the health minister said: "We are providing free tests, consultancy, and medicines to the patients."
Providing cancer related data, Pandey said that over 5.81 lakh people were screened for cancer in Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnea, and Supaul districts between October 2022 and January 2026. If these 3.9 lakh were screened for oral cancer, 1.6 lakh for breast cancer, 28,136 for cervical cancer. Altogether 646 confirmed cases of the disease were found during the screening itself.
The health minister added that around 3,575 cancer patients in the Seemanchal districts were being provided various types of daycare procedures and chemotherapy.
"We have spent Rs 58.10 crore on the treatment of 22,217 cancer patients in the five districts under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana between 2020 and 2026. Additionally, we released Rs 65.40 crore from the Mukya Mantri Chikitsa Kosh (chief minister medical treatment fund) for 9648 cancer patients between January 2020 and December 2025," Pandey added.
The health minister said that the government has made arrangements for cancer screening in all the 38 districts and pointed out that addressing the presence of arsenic and uranium in water was the work of the public health engineering department. He also assured that the government will take all possible steps to address the situation.
