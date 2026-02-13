ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Constitutes A Core Group To Research On Rising Cases Of Cancer In Seemanchal Region

Patna: Concerned over the presence of arsenic and uranium in water in the Seemanchal region and rising incidence of cancer, the Bihar government has constituted a core group to carry on research in this regard.

The core group has been set-up in coordination with Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS)-based State Cancer Institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Patna, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur, and the Mahavir Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

"We have also established Bihar Cancer Care and Research Society with the aim of checking the incidence of cancer, proper medical treatment, long-term management, and strengthening the treatment facilities. We are also emphasising on screening, preliminary tests and spreading awareness about the disease in the public," Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said.

Pandey was replying to a calling attention notice by MLA and AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman, who had flagged the issue of the spiralling cases of cancer Seemanchal (northeastern) region of the state, including Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Supaul districts.

Iman added that the Central Ground Water Board tested 634 samples from the Seemanchal districts and found the presence of iron in more than permissible limits.

"A joint study by the University of Manchester and Mahavir Cancer Sansthan and Research Centre, as well as, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research on 35 women and babies consuming their breast milk found the presence of high levels of uranium among 70 percent babies. The highest level of 5.25 ppm uranium was found in the breast milk of a woman from Katihar district," iman said.