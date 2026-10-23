Bihar Govt Asks Ola, Uber, Rapido, Other Aggregator Firms To Bring Transparency In Services, Warns Of License Cancellation
Bihar government aims to crack down on arbitrary fares, hidden fees and night charges imposed by app-based cab operators.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Friday warned various cab and ride aggregators, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Savari Mithila, of cancelling their licenses to operate in the state if they do not comply with its directions to bring more transparency in their services and provide better facilities by October 30.
The warning came at a ‘compliance review meeting’ chaired by state transport secretary Raj Kumar at which representatives of the aggregator companies were present.
Raj Kumar pointed out that the department held several meetings with the cab or ride aggregator companies in the past and asked them to comply with several important directions, but to no avail.
Additionally, Ola and Uber have been served show cause notices over the non-compliance of previous directions, and have been asked to provide compliance report by October 30.
“The aggregator companies must comply with all the directions. The licenses of those who fail to do so by October 30, shall be cancelled. They should operate and provide services as per the prevalent rules, ensure better facilities for passengers, bring transparency in their fare system, and, resolve the issues related to drivers,” Raj Kumar said.
Directives To Aggregator Companies
According to the transport department, the aggregator companies have been asked to determine and publicise their extra charges or ‘night charges’ while booking rides at night, as well as, ride cancellation charges. They must also open their offices in the state so that various issues can be resolved.
The other directions include ‘call support’ facility for automobile drivers associated with the companies, chatbot facility in Hindi language for passengers so that the user can easily assess and understand necessary information. At present, the chatbot operates only in English in the state where the predominant language is Hindi.
Similarly, the transport department has asked the aggregator companies to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that the principles of natural justice are followed while suspending the ID (identity) of drivers and other related issues.
The companies have been asked to utilise the services of only commercial vehicles. They have been directed to complete their memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for waiting and parking areas at the airports.
The department has also directed them to increase the time of broadcasting and display duration of messages in their systems from two seconds to 10 seconds, allowing time to people to easily read, listen, and understand the information.
Ambulance Service By App-Based Aggregator Services
In a bid to expand the ambulance services in the state, the transport department has decided to rope-in the cab or ride aggregator companies. They have been asked to apply for it.
The move will ensure that the people get medical transportation facilities during emergency situations.
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