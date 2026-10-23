ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Asks Ola, Uber, Rapido, Other Aggregator Firms To Bring Transparency In Services, Warns Of License Cancellation

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday warned various cab and ride aggregators, including Ola, Uber, Rapido and Savari Mithila, of cancelling their licenses to operate in the state if they do not comply with its directions to bring more transparency in their services and provide better facilities by October 30.

The warning came at a ‘compliance review meeting’ chaired by state transport secretary Raj Kumar at which representatives of the aggregator companies were present.

Raj Kumar pointed out that the department held several meetings with the cab or ride aggregator companies in the past and asked them to comply with several important directions, but to no avail.

Additionally, Ola and Uber have been served show cause notices over the non-compliance of previous directions, and have been asked to provide compliance report by October 30.

“The aggregator companies must comply with all the directions. The licenses of those who fail to do so by October 30, shall be cancelled. They should operate and provide services as per the prevalent rules, ensure better facilities for passengers, bring transparency in their fare system, and, resolve the issues related to drivers,” Raj Kumar said.

Directives To Aggregator Companies

According to the transport department, the aggregator companies have been asked to determine and publicise their extra charges or ‘night charges’ while booking rides at night, as well as, ride cancellation charges. They must also open their offices in the state so that various issues can be resolved.

The other directions include ‘call support’ facility for automobile drivers associated with the companies, chatbot facility in Hindi language for passengers so that the user can easily assess and understand necessary information. At present, the chatbot operates only in English in the state where the predominant language is Hindi.