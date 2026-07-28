Bihar Govt Announces Immediate Release Of All Persons Arrested In NEET-UG Paper Leak Agitation And Withdrawal Of FIRs
The government assured that no adverse legal action would be taken against anyone participating in protests before 6 pm on July 26.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:52 AM IST
Patna: Amid backlash over a large number of students being arrested by the Bihar Police and sent to jail in connection with their involvement in the protests against the NEET UG examination paper leak and to demand reforms in higher education, the state government announced late on Monday evening that they would be released immediately.
"All the persons arrested or detained in connection with the cases registered against them before 6 pm on July 26 shall be released immediately," said a letter by the state home department special secretary Kshtranil Singh.
In the climbdown that was in tandem with the spirit of the agreement between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the Union government in New Delhi on Saturday, the Bihar government also gave an assurance of "no action" against those involved in the agitation, and immediately starting the process to withdraw the FIRs registered against them.
"The legal process for withdrawal of all existing FIRs, criminal complaints or showcause notices against individuals before 6 pm on July 26 on account of their participation in the said protests, will be initiated immediately," the missive said.
Elaborating the assurances, the home department, under which the police comes, added that no adverse legal action – punitive or retaliatory – will be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on July 26.
"In all these cases registered before 6 pm on July 26, no action, directly or indirectly, will be taken against such individuals in future as well," the letter assured.
The state government's announcement also came amid various student organisations threatening to restart the agitation amid the alleged repression and strong-arm tactics by the Bihar Police.
Bihar witnessed massive and vigorous protests between July 22 and 26, including those held during the statewide bandh called by various left-wing student organisations on July 25. A large number of agitators and police personnel were injured in them.
Claiming a serious law and order situation in several districts, the Bihar police had detained 694 students across the state. Of the. 339 minors (below the age of 18) were released after verification. The remaining 355 were produced before courts, which forwarded them to jail.
Altogether 91 police personnel, including the superintendents of police (SPs) of Siwan and Sitamarhi, two sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), and several station house officers, were seriously injured in the violence. Thirteen common people were also injured in the incidents. The protestors damaged 14 and torched a government vehicle.
"The block development officer (BDO) (Sadar) in Saran district lost an eye in the violence. He is currently being treated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna. The BDO of Revelganj in the district sustained a severe head injury and is currently being treated at the Medanta Hospital in the state capital. Both officers are battling for their lives," the Bihar Police said in a communique.
Earlier in the day, a delegation led by All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora had met arrested CPIML leaders and workers at the Beur Jail in Patna. The delegation also met Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking immediate release of all the arrested protestors.