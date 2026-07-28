ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Announces Immediate Release Of All Persons Arrested In NEET-UG Paper Leak Agitation And Withdrawal Of FIRs

Patna: Amid backlash over a large number of students being arrested by the Bihar Police and sent to jail in connection with their involvement in the protests against the NEET UG examination paper leak and to demand reforms in higher education, the state government announced late on Monday evening that they would be released immediately.

"All the persons arrested or detained in connection with the cases registered against them before 6 pm on July 26 shall be released immediately," said a letter by the state home department special secretary Kshtranil Singh.

In the climbdown that was in tandem with the spirit of the agreement between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the Union government in New Delhi on Saturday, the Bihar government also gave an assurance of "no action" against those involved in the agitation, and immediately starting the process to withdraw the FIRs registered against them.

"The legal process for withdrawal of all existing FIRs, criminal complaints or showcause notices against individuals before 6 pm on July 26 on account of their participation in the said protests, will be initiated immediately," the missive said.

Elaborating the assurances, the home department, under which the police comes, added that no adverse legal action – punitive or retaliatory – will be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 pm on July 26.

"In all these cases registered before 6 pm on July 26, no action, directly or indirectly, will be taken against such individuals in future as well," the letter assured.