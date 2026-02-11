ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Acting Against Criminals On Basis Of Caste And Community, Alleges RJD

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday asserted that the Bihar government was acting against criminals on the basis of their caste and community, and was targetting only Yadavs and Muslims.

"Criminals exist in all castes, but the state government is targetting only one caste. I do not support criminals, but action should be taken against everyone. Criminals who are neither Yadav nor Muslim are being protected and patronised. No action is taken against them," RJD MLA and spokesperson Bhai Virendra said on the Legislative Assembly premises.

The RJD leader pointed out even as major incidents of crime are taking place across the state including rapes and murders, the perpetrators are not being caught. "We are against crime and criminals, irrespective of their caste or religion. But we repeatedly hear people having surnames Gop, Yadav, Rai or Khan either getting injured or killed in encounters. This leads to several questions. It appears that only people from a particular caste and religion are being targeted, while others go scot free,” the RJD MLA claimed.

Virendra further alleged that the state government was protecting several criminals who were operating with impunity from regions like Mokama, Barh and Nalanda. Virendra's comments followed the encounter of a gangster called Rajiv Kumar Rai alias Surya Don in Gaighat locality of Patna on Wednesday morning. Rai suffered gunshot wounds in his leg and was arrested by the Special Task Force of Bihar Police. He was an accused in around 20 cases of dacoity, possession of illegal firearms and liquor smuggling.