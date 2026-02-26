ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Government Unable To Collect Rs 4885 Crore Revenue: CAG Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with legislatures in a group picture during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna: The Bihar government has been unable to efficiently collect its revenue, which has led to arrears worth Rs 4885 crore, of which Rs 1430 crore was outstanding for over five years, as on March 31, 2023.

Moreover, the state suffered a loss of revenue worth Rs 4,719 crore due to underassessment, short levy and various other deficiencies in 1,764 cases during the financial year 2022-23.

These facts came to light in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports II, III, IV, and V of 2025, which pertain to the performance and compliance audit (civil and commercial), the functioning of district transport offices across the state, and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

Bihar Finance and Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav laid the reports in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and later in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Break-up of majority of arrears

Giving the break-up of the revenue arrears, the CAG pointed out that Rs 2372 crore was outstanding as taxes on sales and trade as on March 31, 2023, of which Rs 1289 crore was dues for more than five years.

During the same period, Rs 1505 crore on revenue from non-ferrous mining and metallurgical industries, Rs 302 crore of land revenue, Rs 249 crore on goods and passengers, and Rs 216 on stamp duty and registration fees were pending recovery.

"The mines and geology department, the transport department, the revenue and land reforms department, as well as, the prohibition, excise and registration department did not provide details of arrears outstanding for more than five years," the CAG said in the report.

It also pointed out that the transport, revenue and land reforms, and prohibition, excise and registration departments did not provide the stages of pendency for outstanding arrears.

Shape of public sector enterprises