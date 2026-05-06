ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Government To Facilitate Loans To Employees And Pensioners Through Banks To Reduce Their Dependence On Moneylenders

Patna: The Bihar government decided on Wednesday to provide loans and advances through banks and financial institutions to its employees and pensioners in a bid to save them from moneylenders and loan sharks. It will also train the legislators, officers and employees in artificial intelligence (AI).

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were also present on the occasion. It was the last meeting of the three-member cabinet ahead of its expansion on Thursday.

It approved a proposal by the general administration department to provide loans and advances through banks and financial institutions to serving and retired government employees against their salary or pension in times of need. It aims to reduce their dependence on irregular and exploitative moneylenders or loan sharks.

The loans and advances could be availed for any sudden eventuality, short-term requirements, as well as, to fulfil long-term financial needs in an easy and transparent manner. The decision would be notified soon.

In another major decision, the state government will train the MLAs, MLCs, officers, and employees in artificial intelligence (AI) with the help of leading educational institutions, including the National University of Singapore, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), IIT Patna, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), and Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP).

"Training in AI could be used to develop an understanding in AI-enabled systems to bring effective result in the development of administrative set-up, financial management, human resource utilisation, creating of basic infrastructure, agriculture and allied sectors, social welfare, as well as, art, culture and tourism. It will help bring transparency to governance and service and base them on data," stated a cabinet note by information technology department secretary Abhay Kumar Singh.