Bihar Govt Introduces Bill To Ban All Forms Of Gambling Including Online, Mobile App-based, And Different Games
Once it is passed, it will revoke the old law and help in dealing with the changing trends of gambling, says Dev Raj
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government introduced a Bill in the state Assembly’s monsoon session on Monday to ban all kinds of gambling, including those conducted via online, electronic, computer or mobile applications in the state.
The Bill also proposes to ban various games of chance or luck, including big baccarat, six-wheel, wheel of fortune, chemin de fer, craps, flush, brag, three-card game, keno, pontoon 21, roulette, slots, super pan 9, and any other game specified by the state government from time to time.
Known as the Bihar Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2026, it is expected to be passed towards the end of the five-day monsoon session. It also proposes to prohibit advertisement or printing, publication or dissemination of information pertaining to gambling.
Once it is passed by the bicameral legislature, receives the Governor's assent, and is notified in the state gazette, it will revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 in Bihar and replace it to deal with the changing trends of gambling in the present times.
Betting and gambling are listed at the 34th position in the list II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It is also known as the State List, comprising subjects on which the state legislatures have the exclusive authority to make laws.
“The Union Home Ministry has requested the states and Union territories to revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 and bring a new legislation to regulate public gambling in the current perspective. Therefore, the aim of this Bill is to revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 and replace it with the Bihar Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2026,” Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said about the aims and objectives of the Bill.
According to the provisions of the Bill, betting means putting money, virtual currency, digital currency, or any other valuable, even if it is not recognised by the law as equivalent to currency at stake on the result of any uncertain event.
Similarly, the Bill defines gambling as any betting or wager through physical, material, online, electronic, digital, or virtual mediums with the aim of financial profit or return. It clarifies that it is irrelevant whether the bet or wager has been made directly or indirectly or the return is monetary or in any other form.
The Bill defines ‘common gambling den’ as any public or commercial place or online platform that facilitates gambling.
According to the provisions of the Bihar Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2026 any police officer in the rank of sub-inspector or above, can search or arrest any person found gambling or abetting gambling at any public place.
They could be punished with a prison term of up to six months or a fine of Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, or both.
Those who operate, manage or finance normal gambling dens could be punished with a prison term of six months to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for the first offence.
For the later offences, the sentence would not be less than two years and could be increased to five years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh could be imposed.
The bill proposes tougher punishments for online gambling. Anybody found indulging in it or abetting it would be punished with a prison term of not less than one year, which could be increased to three years, and a fine of minimum Rs 50,000 that could be raised to Rs 5 lakh for his first offence.
For the later offences connected to online gambling, the prison sentence would not be less than two years, but could be increased to seven years, while the fine would be a minimum of Rs 1 lakh that could be raised to Rs 10 lakh.
As far as the companies involved in betting or gambling are concerned, the company itself, as well as, every person who was in-charge of its business or was responsible for it, would be considered guilty. Action would be taken against them and they would be punished.
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