ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Introduces Bill To Ban All Forms Of Gambling Including Online, Mobile App-based, And Different Games

Patna: The Bihar government introduced a Bill in the state Assembly’s monsoon session on Monday to ban all kinds of gambling, including those conducted via online, electronic, computer or mobile applications in the state.

The Bill also proposes to ban various games of chance or luck, including big baccarat, six-wheel, wheel of fortune, chemin de fer, craps, flush, brag, three-card game, keno, pontoon 21, roulette, slots, super pan 9, and any other game specified by the state government from time to time.

Known as the Bihar Gambling (Prohibition) Bill, 2026, it is expected to be passed towards the end of the five-day monsoon session. It also proposes to prohibit advertisement or printing, publication or dissemination of information pertaining to gambling.

Once it is passed by the bicameral legislature, receives the Governor's assent, and is notified in the state gazette, it will revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 in Bihar and replace it to deal with the changing trends of gambling in the present times.

Betting and gambling are listed at the 34th position in the list II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It is also known as the State List, comprising subjects on which the state legislatures have the exclusive authority to make laws.

“The Union Home Ministry has requested the states and Union territories to revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 and bring a new legislation to regulate public gambling in the current perspective. Therefore, the aim of this Bill is to revoke the Public Gambling Act, 1867 and replace it with the Bihar Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2026,” Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said about the aims and objectives of the Bill.

According to the provisions of the Bill, betting means putting money, virtual currency, digital currency, or any other valuable, even if it is not recognised by the law as equivalent to currency at stake on the result of any uncertain event.

Similarly, the Bill defines gambling as any betting or wager through physical, material, online, electronic, digital, or virtual mediums with the aim of financial profit or return. It clarifies that it is irrelevant whether the bet or wager has been made directly or indirectly or the return is monetary or in any other form.