Bihar Govt Determined To Complete The New Land Survey To Cut Down The Incidents Of Dispute And Violence
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that we aim to provide better land management without any dispute, middlemen or corruption.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government stressed on Friday that it was determined to complete the new land survey in the state to update the records and bring transparency in them to cut down on the incidents of discord and violence pertaining to land. It has also directed mandatory FIRs in cases where fake land documents are used.
“Today, an accurate and timely survey is needed to bring transparency to land records. We are determined to complete it in a time-bound manner with the help of modern technology to strengthen good governance in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar,” deputy chief minister – cum – revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said.
“The people of Bihar, 85 per cent of whom live in the rural areas, are emotionally attached to land. Blood flows, and people sacrifice their lives if the earthen bunds on farmland become a bit thin or digresses a bit. We aim to provide better land management without any dispute, middlemen or corruption,” Sinha added.
Underscoring the need for the survey, which is already going on in the state, the deputy chief minister said that the majority of the authentic land records in the state belonged to the cadastral survey conducted by the British between 1890 and 1920. A revisional survey was started in 1958 but was stopped in 1975 by Congress. It could be completed only in 10 districts.
Sinha was speaking to wind up the debate on the Rs 2190 crore budget of the revenue and land reforms department in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and request its passage. The debate revolved around pending works and lagging land reforms.
The budget was finally passed with a voice vote as the Opposition MLAs refused to withdraw the cut motions on it. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was absent during the debate. He has not been attending the House proceedings since the discussions on the budget started earlier this week.
The deputy chief minister added that fake documents were a major reason for land disputes, and he has directed the officials to “mandatory registration of FIRs in cases in which such counterfeit documents have been used. We have started witnessing a positive impact of this move.”
Talking about ‘land reforms, public welfare dialogue or meetings’ that are being organised in different divisions to resolve various issues about land and the people, Sinha said that it will be organised in different districts also in the coming days.
“The three basic problems related to mutation, modification and measurement of land are being resolved on the spot at such meetings. We are conducting a live telecast of the proceedings on social media to ensure transparency,” he said.
Highlighting the impact of such meetings, Sinha said that the disposal of mutation applications has increased from 75 per cent to 84 per cent, and pending applications have gone down from 25 per cent to 16 per cent. The disposal of applications for correction of name or area-related mistakes has also gone up. All these have made possible the registration of 40 lakh farmers in the ‘farmer registry’ in just 35 days.
Bihar is also moving ahead to digitise over 30 crore land-related documents in the state. Over 27 crore have already been digitised and published on the department’s website. Once the entire project is over, it will cut the need for people to do the rounds of the government offices to get a copy of the documents. They would be easily able to download them from the website. Such documents will be admissible in the courts.
Sinha also said that earlier, the officers of his department went on a strike, and now the other employees have embarked on a strike. He termed it as an organised effort by vested interests to scuttle the reformatory moves of the government.
