ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Govt Determined To Complete The New Land Survey To Cut Down The Incidents Of Dispute And Violence

Patna: The Bihar government stressed on Friday that it was determined to complete the new land survey in the state to update the records and bring transparency in them to cut down on the incidents of discord and violence pertaining to land. It has also directed mandatory FIRs in cases where fake land documents are used.

“Today, an accurate and timely survey is needed to bring transparency to land records. We are determined to complete it in a time-bound manner with the help of modern technology to strengthen good governance in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar,” deputy chief minister – cum – revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

“The people of Bihar, 85 per cent of whom live in the rural areas, are emotionally attached to land. Blood flows, and people sacrifice their lives if the earthen bunds on farmland become a bit thin or digresses a bit. We aim to provide better land management without any dispute, middlemen or corruption,” Sinha added.

Underscoring the need for the survey, which is already going on in the state, the deputy chief minister said that the majority of the authentic land records in the state belonged to the cadastral survey conducted by the British between 1890 and 1920. A revisional survey was started in 1958 but was stopped in 1975 by Congress. It could be completed only in 10 districts.

Sinha was speaking to wind up the debate on the Rs 2190 crore budget of the revenue and land reforms department in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and request its passage. The debate revolved around pending works and lagging land reforms.

The budget was finally passed with a voice vote as the Opposition MLAs refused to withdraw the cut motions on it. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was absent during the debate. He has not been attending the House proceedings since the discussions on the budget started earlier this week.