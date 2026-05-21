Bihar’s ‘Goldman’ Puts Gold Shopping On Hold After PM Modi’s Appeal
Indrajeet said he believes the Prime Minister’s appeals are always made in the national interest and therefore cannot be ignored.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 11:30 PM IST
Gaya: Known across Bihar as the “Goldman,” 26-year-old Indrajeet Kumar has built his identity around gold jewellery worth crores. But now, the young businessman from Gaya says he has stopped buying gold and even paused several expensive custom orders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to avoid purchasing the precious metal. From dreaming of a 1.5-kilogram gold shirt to planning gold-plated parts for his Bullet motorcycle, Indrajeet says he has temporarily put his passion on hold “in the interest of the nation.”
Indrajeet said he believes the Prime Minister’s appeals are always made in the national interest and therefore cannot be ignored.
A resident of Murarpur Kali Sthan Golbagicha locality in Gaya city, Indrajeet is known for wearing nearly one kilogram of gold at all times. Thick gold chains around his neck, heavy bracelets, large rings on all ten fingers and gold-studded watches have made him a local celebrity popularly known as the “Goldman of Bihar.”
Apart from the jewellery he wears daily, Indrajeet says to own gold ornaments worth crores of rupees. Among his unfinished dreams is a specially designed 1.5-kilogram gold shirt and customised gold-plated parts for his Bullet motorcycle.
“I have been buying gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh every month for several years. But for the first time, I did not buy any gold in May. My last purchase was in April,” he said.
He said he first seriously began buying gold in 2018 purely as a hobby, but over time, it became a part of his personality. “Now I feel incomplete without gold,” he said.
Indrajeet’s father, Daljeet Kumar, said the family initially remained worried about his safety because of the amount of jewellery he wore in public. “There was always fear regarding his security, but now the family has become used to this lifestyle,” he said.
Indrajeet, on the other hand said, “Earlier things were different, but now I roam freely on the streets without any security guards. I no longer feel unsafe while wearing jewellery.”
With a business of old motorcycles, cars and smartphones, he invests a major portion of his earnings into gold. According to his father, he developed a habit of saving money from childhood and would save his pocket money instead of spending it.
The family says all his gold purchases have been made through legal earnings, and that he regularly pays taxes and GST.
Indrajeet credits legendary singer Bappi Lahiri as the inspiration behind his love for heavy gold jewellery. “I admired Bappi Da’s style since childhood. That’s where I got inspired to wear heavy ornaments, though I want to create my own identity,” he said.
He also shared that he is friends with Bihar’s first well-known “Goldman,” Prem Singh, and has met him at several events. Indrajeet says his dream is to become the country’s biggest “Goldman” and eventually wear up to 20 kilograms of gold.
“For me, gold is not just fashion but also an investment. If there is ever a need for crores of rupees in the future, gold will become my biggest strength,” he said. He added that his target is to own between seven and eight kilograms of jewellery by 2030.
“Even small savings matter if done consistently. Saving money should become a habit,” he said.
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