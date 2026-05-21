ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s ‘Goldman’ Puts Gold Shopping On Hold After PM Modi’s Appeal

Gaya: Known across Bihar as the “Goldman,” 26-year-old Indrajeet Kumar has built his identity around gold jewellery worth crores. But now, the young businessman from Gaya says he has stopped buying gold and even paused several expensive custom orders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to avoid purchasing the precious metal. From dreaming of a 1.5-kilogram gold shirt to planning gold-plated parts for his Bullet motorcycle, Indrajeet says he has temporarily put his passion on hold “in the interest of the nation.”

Indrajeet said he believes the Prime Minister’s appeals are always made in the national interest and therefore cannot be ignored.

A resident of Murarpur Kali Sthan Golbagicha locality in Gaya city, Indrajeet is known for wearing nearly one kilogram of gold at all times. Thick gold chains around his neck, heavy bracelets, large rings on all ten fingers and gold-studded watches have made him a local celebrity popularly known as the “Goldman of Bihar.”

Apart from the jewellery he wears daily, Indrajeet says to own gold ornaments worth crores of rupees. Among his unfinished dreams is a specially designed 1.5-kilogram gold shirt and customised gold-plated parts for his Bullet motorcycle.

“I have been buying gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh every month for several years. But for the first time, I did not buy any gold in May. My last purchase was in April,” he said.

He said he first seriously began buying gold in 2018 purely as a hobby, but over time, it became a part of his personality. “Now I feel incomplete without gold,” he said.

Indrajeet’s father, Daljeet Kumar, said the family initially remained worried about his safety because of the amount of jewellery he wore in public. “There was always fear regarding his security, but now the family has become used to this lifestyle,” he said.